‘PBB Senate edition’: Bam Aquino meets ‘Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab’ housemates

Sen. Bam Aquino met with some of the “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition” housemates, including big winners Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca, as seen in photos he posted on social media Thursday, July 17.

“Newest housemate? Pang-anong PBB edition kaya ako?” Aquino wrote in the caption.

His post drew several responses from Facebook users, many of whom suggested titles for the ‘PBB’ edition they felt would suit the senator.

“PBB Senate edition po, Sen. Bam,” a Facebook user commented.

“Tapos Big 4 po kayo nina Sen. Risa, Sen. Kiko, at Cong. Chel Diokno,” another added.