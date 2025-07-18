‘PBB Senate edition’: Bam Aquino meets ‘Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab’ housemates

Sen. Bam Aquino met with some of the “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition” housemates, including big winners Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca, as seen in photos he posted on social media Thursday, July 17.
“Newest housemate? Pang-anong PBB edition kaya ako?” Aquino wrote in the caption.
His post drew several responses from Facebook users, many of whom suggested titles for the ‘PBB’ edition they felt would suit the senator.
“PBB Senate edition po, Sen. Bam,” a Facebook user commented.
“Tapos Big 4 po kayo nina Sen. Risa, Sen. Kiko, at Cong. Chel Diokno,” another added.
“Good governance edition,” a Facebook user suggested.
“PINOY BIG BAM,” another commented.
A Facebook user quipped that Aquino is “big brother.”
“Baka naman po ikaw si kuya,” the online user said.
Aquino’s post has so far garnered 17,000 reactions.
Among the housemates present at the meetup were the second big placer duo, “RaWi,” (Ralph de Leon, Will Ashley) and the fourth big placer duo, “AZVer” (AZ Martinez, River Joseph.)
The latest “PBB,” the first edition collaboration between GMA Network and ABS-CBN, concluded last July 5.
—John Marwin Elao, Rosette Adel