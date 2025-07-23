Manny Jacinto to grace red carpet premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ in Manila

Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto is set to make a special appearance at the red carpet premiere of Disney’s “Freakier Friday” at the SM Mall of Asia Main Atrium on August 5.

The exclusive event, held a day before the film’s nationwide release on August 6, gives fans a chance to meet Jacinto and be among the first to watch the highly anticipated sequel to the 2003 classic.

In a video, Jacinto invited Filipino fans to the movie’s Philippine premiere.

“I’ll see you guys, soon!” he said.

Jacinto, best known for his roles in “The Good Place,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “The Acolyte” joins a star-studded cast that includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, and Chad Michael Murray.

In “Freakier Friday,” Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman, whose family faces another unexpected body swap, this time involving the next generation.

The film is directed by Nisha Ganatra and based on Mary Rodgers’ beloved novel. Jacinto’s role adds fresh energy to the returning franchise, further exciting Filipino fans eager to see one of their own on the global stage.

The premiere is made possible by Globe Telecom, in partnership with SM Mall of Asia and SM Cinema.