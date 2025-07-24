Mika Salamanca, Will Ashley lauded for joining relief efforts for ‘Crising,’ habagat-hit victims

Sparkle artists and “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition” housemates Mika Salamanca and Will Ashley joined relief efforts for the victims of tropical cyclone “Crising” and the southwest monsoon (habagat), earning praise from Filipinos online.

In a Facebook post, non-governmental organization Angat Buhay expressed its gratitude to Mika and Will for joining volunteers at Trining’s Kitchen and Urban Chick Maginhawa in Quezon City.

The two were spotted peeling vegetables and helping prepare meals for those affected by the recent inclement weather.

“Thank you, Mika and Will! Muli, maraming salamat sa pakikipagbayanihan. Thank you for standing with our mission,” the post read.

Their initiative drew praise from the public, including fans who said they were proud to support the “right idols.”

“Kaya pala magaan loob ko sa inyong dalawa,” a Facebook user said.

“Kaya pala nagustuhan ko sila sa ‘PBB,'” another commented.

“Tama yan. Inspire the youth to volunteer,” a Facebook user also said.

“Nakaka-proud naman sila,” another asid.

Others dubbed the two as the “Big Winners.”

“Big winner kayo,” a Facebook user said.

“Yan ang Big winner ng bahay ni kuya pang-Bayan,” an online user wrote.

“MIKWILL, our big winners!” another commented.

“The real definitions of Big Winner,” an online user also said.

Mika was named one of the Big Winners of the recently concluded “PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition,” alongside Kapamilya artist Brent Manalo. The duo, known as “BreKa,” has gained strong fan support.

Will, on the other hand, was part of the second Big Placer duo alongside ABS-CBN’s Ralph de Leon. Their tandem is known as “RaWi.”

—John Marwin Elao, Rosette Adel