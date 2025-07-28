‘Apelyido ’yun’: LA Aguinaldo responds to comments with photo alongside airport police

Model and content creator LA Aguinaldo responded to comments from followers who joked about the surname of an airport police officer he encountered.

On Sunday, July 27, LA posted a comment from a Facebook user responding to his post featuring airport police officer Elmer Langit of Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

“Gusto [ka po] namin makita sa Earth, LA. ‘Wag kang sumama [diyan], please,” the user commented to Elmer’s post with a folded hands emoji.

Elmer also shared a photo with LA on his Facebook with the caption: “MY NEW FRIEND, LA.”

LA shared this on his own Facebook page.

He noticed a Facebook user’s comment who thought that “Langit” meant “heaven” in Elmer’s name.

“Langit” translates to “heaven” in Filipino.

“Huyy, apelyido niya ‘yon,” LA said to the Facebook user with a rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji.

The model also shared the comment on his page.

“Huey, grabe na kayo guyss, apelyido niya ‘yon,” LA wrote with emojis of a laughing face, smiling-face-with-halo, and a baby angel.

“Nice to meet you, sir Langit of APG T1, mabuhay pa po tayo!” he added.

The post amused some Facebook users, who commented the following:

“Laro! HAHAHAHAHA,” a Filipino wrote.

“Hahahahaha, laro!” exclaimed another.

“HAHAHA, laro si koya,” a different Facebook user commented with a laughing emoji.

LA was among the Filipinos who attended ASICS SportStyle’s annual pop-up during Paris Fashion Week in the La Marais district of Paris, France last month.

He was accompanied by celebrity couple James Reid and Issa Pressman.

Last Wednesady and Thursday, July 23-24, he attended a Prada event in Bangkok, Thailand.