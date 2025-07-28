Spotted: Pia Wurtzbach attends Marcos’ fourth SONA at Batasang Pambansa

Legislators and government officials are usually expected to attend the president’s State of the Nation Address.

For President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fourth SONA, one notable attendee was Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey.

The beauty queen was spotted arriving at the south wing of the Batasang Pambasa Complex on Monday, July 28, wearing a white fitted dress with Filipiniana butterfly sleeves.

Her look was completed with a brooch featuring the Philippine flag.

Pia also wore natural-looking makeup and let her long hair flow freely, without any accessories or styling.

Her appearance at the Batasang Pambansa, the venue for the SONA, caught the attention of some Filipinos who wondered about her presence.

The former Miss Universe titleholder entered the complex alongside Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Patricia Yvonne “PY” Caunan, a former Department of Migrant Workers undersecretary who replaced sacked OWWA chief Arnell Ignacio.

It was recently reported that Pia was tapped as an ambassador for the OWWA.

As part of her duties, she visited Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia.

Pia has been living in Dubai since marrying travel entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey.

Besides attending OWWA events, the beauty queen has also encouraged fellow Filipinos to get their OWWA e-card, which grants access to the organization’s benefits and services.

The SONA

The SONA is an event where the president addresses a joint session of Congress, comprising members of the Senate and House of Representatives, to outline his administration’s priorities for the remainder of his term.

The SONA is also where the president is expected to provide updates on the nation’s political, economic, social, and other key issues.

Besides members of Congress, the SONA is also attended by government officials, diplomats and other dignitaries.

