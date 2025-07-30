‘Filipina’: Heart Evangelista addresses comments on nationality

Actress and fashion influencer Heart Evangelista set the record straight, saying she is of Filipino descent amid online debates about her nationality.

The socialite on July 22 posted pictures of herself in a white Filipiniana gown with the caption:

Filipina (Philippine flag emoji

(Lilinawin ko lang. I am Heart Evangelista and I am from the Philippines)

Her post on Instagram has garnered over 160,000 likes and numerous comments, including one from Heart herself.

“I am Heart Evangelista Escudero and I am from the Philippines. Para malinaw,” she wrote with a laughing emoji.

Buzz about her nationality started when content creator David Carmi of “Confidence Heist” asked her what makes her confident in a TikTok post uploaded on July 10.

The comments section was filled with online users making humorous remarks about Heart’s nationality.

“Vietnamese pride. Heart Nguyen,” a TikTok user wrote with Vietnamese flags.

“She is from Vietnam. Proud Vietnamese here. Her name is Heart Nguyen,” another commented with emojis.

“Indonesian pride – Heart Ginting,” a different user commented.

“She’s from Brazil, we like her,” another TikTok user said in jest.

The comments were posted on a Facebook page that shares Philippine showbiz updates.

Heart is a Filipino born in Manila to Reynaldo Ongpauco and Cecilia del Gallego Payawal.