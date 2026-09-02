South Korean novelist Kim Ho-yeon to meet Filipino readers at MIBF 2026

Fans of Korean literature will have the chance to meet best-selling author Kim Ho-yeon in Manila this month as part of a series of talks, conversations and book-signing sessions amid the Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) 2026.

Kim, author of the international bestseller “The Second Chance Convenience Store,” is scheduled to visit the Philippines from September 9 to 13 for events organized with the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) and National Book Store.

One of the highlighted activities will be Kim’s book talk and signing at the National Book Store booth in Hall 3 of the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Saturday, September 12, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The KCC said the author’s Philippine visit will be held under the series “Moments with Kim Ho-yeon: Where Second Chances Begin,” with activities taking place at the MIBF, the KCC Library and UP Diliman.



The program will feature talks, conversations, meet-and-greet sessions and book signings centered on Kim’s works and themes of hope, connection and new beginnings.

“The Second Chance Convenience Store” follows Dok-go, an unhoused man who receives help from Mrs. Yeom, the owner of a neighborhood convenience store. After he saves the store from a robber, Mrs. Yeom offers him a job on the night shift.

Despite initial reservations from the store’s employees, Dok-go gradually becomes a trusted presence in the neighborhood, offering advice to coworkers and customers while helping Mrs. Yeom keep the struggling store afloat.

The story eventually turns to Dok-go’s mysterious past, which he has been trying to forget, as Mrs. Yeom’s son hires a detective to investigate him while attempting to sell the store.

During the launch of “Seoulful Stories,” KCC Director Kim Myeongjin announced that the partnership between the cultural center and National Book Store would continue at this year’s book fair through Kim’s visit.

READ: ‘Seoulful Stories’ opens new avenue for Filipino readers to discover Korean literature

“Our partnership will continue next week at the Manila International Book Fair with the upcoming visit of acclaimed author Kim Ho-Yeon known for ‘The Second Chance Convenience Store’ to the Philippines for the series of book talks and signing sessions,” Myeongjin said.

“Aside from these, KCC and National bookstore will also be operating a booth and we thought you will join us for some fun activities. Once again, I express my deepest appreciation to Mr. Adrian Ramos and everyone and National Bookstore for their continued support for cultural exchange between Korea and Philippines..” he added.

National Book Store President and CEO Adrian Ramos also welcomed the upcoming appearance, citing KCC’s support for the bookstore’s previous activities at the MIBF.

“Their (KCC) support during our events during the Manila International Book Fair has been very invaluable. And this year, we are so honored because they are also giving support by bringing in the beloved author of “‘The Second Chance Convenience Store.’ So, we’re very excited for that event during MIBF,” Ramos said.

The upcoming visit follows the launch of “Seoulful Stories,” a dedicated space for Korean books, manhwa, self-help titles and other Korean reads at National Book Store’s Superbranch in SM Mall of Asia.

The initiative was unveiled by National Book Store and KCC on Tuesday, September 1 as part of their continuing partnership to bring Korean literature and culture closer to Filipino readers.

Readers interested in attending Kim’s events can check the KCC’s registration details for the “Moments with Kim Ho-yeon” series, while those planning to attend his MIBF book talk and signing can register through National Book Store’s event announcement.

Last year, the two organizations also hosted book talks and signing events for bestselling author Hwang Bo-reum, whose novel “Welcome to Hyunam-dong Bookshop” gained a following among Filipino readers. She also appeared at the MIBF in 2025.

This year’s MIBF will be held from Sept. 9 to 13, 2026, at the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City.

READ: How and where to meet bestselling author Hwang Boreum in Manila