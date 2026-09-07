‘Subok na sa Pinas’: Jericho Rosales carries Janine Gutierrez as flooding hits Hollywood

“Subok na daw ni Echo sa Pinas, hahaha.”

Such were the comments on a video showing actor Jericho Rosales carrying his girlfriend, actress Janine Gutierrez, across a flooded section of a sidewalk in Hollywood.

Pinky Tady-Angodung, the actor’s manager, posted a clip on Monday, September 7, showing the couple encountering a dirty stream of water along a sidewalk.

Janine, who was wearing a white dress and heels, gathered her clothes to keep them from getting soaked.

A man from the other side, who appeared to be part of a security detail, extended his hand to her, but Jericho instead carried her across.

He then stepped over the water and set Janine down once they reached the other side.

“Coz it’s raining in Manila, pati dito sa Hollywood,” Pinky wrote in an Instagram post, adding a laughing emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinky Tady-Angodung (@pinkbenz)

Janine saw the post and commented with a laughing emoji, writing “Akala ko tatalon kami patawid eh.”

“I knew Echo would do the right thing,” Jericho’s co-actor, Benjamin Alves, wrote, adding clapping emojis.

“10,000 pogi points. Guys… LEARN,” actor and acting teacher Ana Guillen Feleo commented.

Pinky also shared the video on Threads, where it likewise drew various comments.

“Subok na daw ni Echo sa Pinas, hahaha,” a Threads user wrote, referring to how common flooding is in the country, particularly in urban areas like Metro Manila.

“May ganyan din pala sa Hollywood. Wow!” another Threads user commented, referring to the flooding.

Jericho and the team behind the historical drama “Quezon” attended the Hollywood premiere of Jerrold Tarog’s film at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, as part of the Manila International Film Festival 2026.

The Manila International Film Festival is an annual event that aims to promote Philippine cinema in Hollywood and on the global stage.