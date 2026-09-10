Knicks star Jalen Brunson to host ‘SNL’ season premiere

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson will host the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” on Sept. 26.

Named MVP of the 2026 NBA Finals in June, Brunson guided the Knicks to their first title in 53 years.

Hosting “SNL” for the first time, the 30-year-old guard will be joined by musical guest Katseye as the NBC sketch-comedy show opens its 52nd season.

Brunson averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds in the Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, including 45 points in the clinching 94-90 win in Game 5 on June 13.

The three-time All-Star guard has averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 assists and 3.2 boards in 561 career regular-season games (411 starts) with the Dallas Mavericks (2018-22) and Knicks (2022-present).

Brunson joins an elite list of professional athletes to host the show, including basketball stars Bill Russell and Charles Barkley and fellow New York sports hero and Yankees great Derek Jeter.

—Field Level Media