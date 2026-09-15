Carmi Martin leaves cheeky comments on Bea Alonzo’s Euro trip snaps with husband

Actress Carmi Martin drew attention for her comments on Bea Alonzo‘s photos from her trip to Italy with her husband, businessman Vincent Co.

Bea has been posting photos of her European trip with the Puregold heir on Instagram, including a clip of the couple holding hands inside a car.

The couple got married in an intimate civil ceremony in Makati City last July.

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Meanwhile, the clip caught Carmi’s attention, prompting her to comment with heart emojis: “Ang sweet. Gusto ko tuloy mag-asawa.”

Her comment has earned over 240 likes, with some Instagram users expressing their support.

“Go, Miss Carmi,” an Instagram user commented.

“Ha, ha, ha, pwede pa naman, Ms. Carmi,” another wrote.

“Hindi pa alam ni Ji Chang Wook na gusto ko [siya] pakasalan eh,” Carmi joked in the comments section, referring to a South Korean actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

Bea also posted another carousel featuring a photo of a bed decorated with heart-shaped balloons and red petals.

“Naku, ayan na naman. Gusto ko na mag-asawa,” Carmi commented with a laughing emoji.

“So happy for Mr. and Mrs. Co,” she added.

The actress’ comment has earned almost 700 likes from other Instagram users.

Carmi has never been married, although she has been in relationships in the past. Among those she dated was former actor-turned-businessman Apa Ongpin.

In an interview in 2024, the actress revealed that she had stopped seeking love and embraced singlehood after experiencing pain in her past relationships.

“Na-traumatize ako from all the relationships I had. Finally, noong sa last relationship, I really asked God. Sabi ko, ‘If this is not for me, remove this lustful, parang, urge from me, at saka ‘yung desire to be married,'” Carmi said in the interview with GMA.

The actress added that her heart was closed off to love interests and that she found happiness in her single life.