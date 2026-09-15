Niño Muhlach’s wife hits back at crash victim over promised motorcycle

“Hindi sila pinabayaan ni Nino.”

Niño Muhlach’s wife, Diane Abby Tupaz, rebutted Nicolas Villanueva‘s posts accusing her husband of failing to fulfill his promises after the crash.

Nicolas recently called out the actor for allegedly failing to give him a “new motorcycle” in exchange for his vehicle, which was damaged when Niño crashed into several establishments on August 23.

Niño was lauded on social media for taking accountability for the incident. He also visited Nicolas at the hospital to check on his condition.

READ: ‘More of his kind’: Niño Muhlach lauded for taking accountability after road crash

However, Nicolas later claimed that the actor had failed to fulfill his supposed promise to give him a new motorcycle once he had fully recovered.

RELATED: ‘Nasaan na po?’: Niño Muhlach crash victim seeks answers over ‘promised’ motorcycle

The complaint reached Diane, who immediately responded to his posts.

“‘Yung post na kumakalat eh parang pinapalabas na wala man lang ginawang tulong si Niño Muhlach sa taong naperwisyo niya sa aksidente. HINDI ‘YAN TOTOO!” she wrote on Facebook on Monday, September 14.

“My husband (Niño Muhlach) is a good man! I’m saying this not because I’m his wife, but because he really is that kind of person na kailanman hinding-hindi ginustong makasakit o maka-argabyado o maka-perwisyo ng ibang tao… Alam ni Niño kung ano ‘yung responsibilidad niya sa mga taong naperwisyo niya and hinding-hindi niya ‘yun tatalikuran,” Diane added.

She also said her husband regularly makes sure that Nicolas receives proper medical care and gets the medications he needs.

“Sinigurado din ni Niño na nabibigay ‘yung araw-araw na pangangailangan ni Nicolas Villanueva and ng family niya habang nasa hospital sila. Cash pang food, mini grocery, travel expenses, and pati pang baon na money sa school ng daughter ni Nicolas,” Diane continued.

Diane likewise addressed Nicolas’ concern about the motorcycle, saying that her husband would not avoid his responsibilities to those affected by the crash.

“And ‘yung sa ‘motor,’ huwag ho kayong mag-alala kasi siguradong mabibigyan ‘yan ng kapalit, hindi naman tatakas si Niño ng dahil lang sa motor. Hindi sila pinababayaan ni Niño… Hindi tumigil sa pagbigay ng tulong si Niño, lalo na kay Nicolas Villanueva, and hanggang ngayon, tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang pagsuporta ni Niño sa gastusin ni Nicolas Villanueva dahil may mga check-up pa siya,” Diane said.

In another post, Diane reminded Nicolas that he has a “check-up” with the doctor on Tuesday, September 15, adding that he will once again be accompanied by a member of their family.

“‘Yan po ba ang sinasabi niyo na pinabayaan kayo ni Niño and hindi kayo inaasikaso???” she wrote.

Diane also said that if her husband were only doing it for the cameras, he would have publicized the financial assistance he provided and the renovation of the damaged establishments.

“Kaso walang kuha ng camera, ‘di ba? Wala ngang nakaalam na naipagawa na niya ‘yung tindahan and barber shop na nasira eh… and wala din nakaalam kung magkano na nailabas niyang cash na tulong,” she added.

Diane also rebutted some of Nicolas’ posts, saying that replacing his motorcycle with a “brand new” one would have to go through a “process.”

“Sino ba nagsabi na hindi ka bibigyan ng motor? Papalitan nga ng BRAND NEW ‘yung motor mo, ‘di ba?! Kaso may proseso kasi ‘yan eh.. Hindi naman kasi ‘yan kikindat ka lang tapos biglang nasa harap mo na ‘yung brand new na motor na gusto mo…” she commented in response to Nicolas.

Diane also said that the insurance company has been contacting Nicolas since “last week,” but that the latter has been arguing with them.

“Gusto niyong palitan ‘yung motor niyo and ‘yun naman ang gagawin ng insurance, pero ang request daw sa inyo ng insurance eh kailangan makita nila ‘yung motor para ma-estimate nila kung magkano and malaman ‘yung mga need na requirements,” she wrote.

“Humihingi din daw ‘yung insurance sa inyo ng copy ng OR/CR at Driver’s license ID, FRONT [AND] BACK portion ng driver ng motor, as well as ‘yung copy ng TPL Policy mo… Pero inaaway niyo daw ‘yung insurance and ayaw niyo makipag-usap sa kanila… Paano nga talaga maayos kung ganito naman pala nangyayari,” Diane added.

Niño has not yet addressed the allegations.