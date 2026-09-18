Ed Sheeran’s opening acts quit tour after Macklemore axed for pro-Palestinian remarks

Pop star Ed Sheeran’s opening acts and his own band have quit his U.S. tour in solidarity with rapper Macklemore, who was cut from the musical lineup over his “free Palestine” remarks on stage criticizing Israeli government actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

READ: Macklemore dropped from Ed Sheeran’s US tour after ‘Free Palestine’ remarks

The backlash from Sheeran’s touring companions came after the English-born singer-songwriter, one of the world’s top-selling recording artists, distanced himself from Macklemore’s ouster, saying on Tuesday the decision to dump the rap star came from tour organizers, not him.

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Sheeran also said that stadium owners on upcoming U.S. tour dates threatened to bar any further shows with Macklemore on the concert bill, and that he tried to mediate a resolution with all sides, “but the venue’s and promoter’s decision was final.”

The pro-Israel lobby group the Israeli-American Council also weighed in with a petition urging Sheeran to remove Macklemore from the tour.

Macklemore, known as an outspoken supporter of Palestinian rights and critic of Israel’s military campaign on Gaza and occupation of the West Bank, said on Monday he was dropped from the tour over his comments about the Middle East conflict during a September 4 concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

“A big part of the ​reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so I could ​stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: ‘Free ‌Palestine,'” ⁠Macklemore said on the MetLife stage.

“I want those words to be loud and clear, so that people all the way in Gaza to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten about them,” he continued, then added: “To all of my Jewish brothers and sisters, criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide, it in no way is criticism of you.”

The Grammy-winning rapper had been due to perform at eight of the 10 shows Sheeran still has left on his stadium tour, slated to resume on September 19 in Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, Macklemore said he would donate $1 million of his earnings to Palestinian relief organizations.

Sheeran: ‘I am not complicit’

In his comments about the controversy, Sheeran said he was appalled by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but wanted his concerts to be a place of unity, joy, escapism and love – free of politics.

READ: Ed Sheeran says dropping Macklemore from US concert tour was not his decision

“I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean I don’t care. Nor does it mean I don’t support causes in my own, personal way,” he said.

“Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum. I respect Macklemore’s strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes. However, there is room for multiple approaches to the same end: peace.”

His comments were followed in short order by the defection of his opening acts in support of Macklemore, including the American musician Finneas, Danish band Lukas Graham and Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe, as well as members of Sheeran’s own touring band, Beoga.

“Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed,” said Finneas, whose sister, the Grammy-winning vocalist and songwriter Billie Eilish is a frequent collaborator. Rowe and Beoga each cited Ireland’s history under colonization to explain their decision.

A host of other celebrities beyond the tour weighed in with their own messages of solidarity, including climate activist Greta Thunberg and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose on-field “taking-a-knee” protests against racial injustice cut short his National Football League career a decade ago.

Not all entertainers sided with Macklemore. American singer Pink, who is Jewish, joined other Israel supporters on social media in saying his comments risked compromising the safety of Jewish and pro-Israel people at events.

Pink and others also noted a 2014 appearance in which Macklemore donned a costume that included a black wig, beard and a fake hooked nose, which critics said tapped into antisemitic stereotypes. Macklemore later apologized for that incident.

Sheeran said his failed efforts to defuse the latest uproar included discussions with billionaire Robert Kraft, owner of Gillette Stadium outside Boston, where Sheeran is scheduled to perform in a pair of shows later this month. Kraft in a statement said Macklemore would not perform at those shows.

The Macklemore episode marked the latest instance of entertainment figures being drawn into public commentary over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with artists supportive of both sides lamenting having lost work for speaking out on the issue.

—Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; additional reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen and Chandini Shah; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Stephen Coates, David Gaffen and Michael Perry