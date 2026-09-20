Duncan Sheik, Tony-winning composer of ‘Spring Awakening,’ dies at 56

Sheik died in New York from cardiac arrest, his mother told New York Times

His Instagram account had said on Wednesday he was critically ill

His 1996 hit Barely Breathing reached No. 16 on Billboard Hot 100

New revival of Spring Awakening had recently been announced

— Duncan Sheik, the Tony-winning Broadway composer who transitioned from chart-topping singer-songwriter to the creative force behind the Broadway musical “Spring Awakening”, died on Thursday at age 56, according to a post on his Instagram account on Friday.

Sheik died in New York due to cardiac arrest, his mother, Suzanne Sheik, told the New York Times. Sheik’s team did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Duncan Sheik,” the social media post said, alongside a photo of Sheik with a guitar.

“The world has lost a singular talent and a deeply influential voice in music and theater. From his Grammy-nominated hit ‘Barely Breathing’ to his groundbreaking, Tony and Grammy Award-winning work on ‘Spring Awakening’, Duncan‘s artistry touched many and leaves an indelible mark on the cultural landscape,” the post continued.

The statement described Sheik as a father, husband, son, brother and friend who would be remembered for his wit and depth of spirit.

“His musical legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” it concluded.

A Wednesday post on the account had said the songwriter was critically ill.

He died days before the off-Broadway opening of his newest musical, “Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen”, based on a bestselling manga series, and shortly after news of a new off-Broadway revival of “Spring Awakening”.

Born in New Jersey, Sheik grew up in a music-loving family. His Juilliard-trained grandmother introduced him to the piano as a child, but he soon gravitated toward the guitar, the instrument that would define much of his career.

Sheik broke through in 1996 with his self-titled debut album, which featured the hit single “Barely Breathing”. The song peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination for best male pop vocal performance.

He continued releasing music in the years that followed, scoring a dance hit in 2002 with “On a High” from the album “Daylight”.

Alongside his recording career, Sheik built a career in musical theater, composing works for Broadway and off-Broadway productions, including 2013 adaptations of “American Psycho” and “Because of Winn-Dixie”.

The work that cemented Sheik’s place in Broadway history was “Spring Awakening”, which turned an 1891 play by the German writer Frank Wedekind into a musical about teenagers navigating the emotional and physical turmoil of adolescence. The show that opened in 2006 helped launch the careers of actors Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff.

Featuring music by Sheik and lyrics by Tony Award winner Steven Sater, the production won the Tony Award for best musical. Sheik also received Tony Awards for best original score and best orchestrations.

—Reporting by Danielle Broadway; editing by Donna Bryson and Alex Richardson