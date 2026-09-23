LTO summons TV host Ian Red over alleged seatbelt, road safety violations

“Dabarkads” host Ian Red was flagged by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) after being caught committing traffic violations while driving with his fellow hosts.

Fellow host Maine Mendoza shared a one-minute video on Saturday, September 19, showing them jamming inside a sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by Ian.

They were accompanied by fellow “Dabarkads” hosts Miles Ocampo and Ryzza Mae Dizon.

In the video, Ian was not wearing a seatbelt and was briefly seen driving hands-free.

The LTO said he also got out of the vehicle while it was on the road, left the door open and then alighted.

“Senti Sabado,” Maine wrote in the caption of her post, referring to their jam session featuring nostalgic hits.

Meanwhile, the video caught the LTO’s attention, prompting the agency to issue a Show Cause Order (SCO) to Ian and the SUV’s registered owner.

The TV host was also asked to explain why he should not be charged with potential violations of Failure to Wear the Prescribed Seatbelt Device, Reckless Driving and being an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle.

Ian’s driver’s license was also temporarily suspended for 90 days pending the investigation. The SUV was likewise placed under alarm status.

“Walang masama sa pag-content at pagsasaya sa loob ng sasakyan, pero hindi kailanman dapat isantabi ang kaligtasan para dito,” LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Marcus Lacanilao said in a statement.

“Bilang lisensyadong drayber, alam niya ang kanyang responsibilidad na magsuot ng seatbelt, manatiling nakatuon sa pagmamaneho, at sumunod sa iba pang umiiral na batas-trapiko,” he added.

“Kapag may paglabag, maaasahan ang LTO na kikilos nang walang pinipili at walang pinapalampas,” Lacanilao further said.

The LTO reminded all motorists to comply with existing laws as part of the responsibility that comes with the privilege of driving.