Financial aid sought for ‘Filipiñana’ lead Jorrybell Agoto battling lymphoma

Financial assistance was sought as the star of the Philippines’ Oscars 2027 entry battles blood cancer while in critical condition.

A Facebook user on Wednesday, September 23, said that Jorrybell Agoto, the lead star of the dark satire film “Filipiñana,” had been admitted to the critical care unit of St. Luke’s Hospital in Quezon City as she battles lymphoma.

“Filipiñana” follows a 17-year-old tee girl working at an exclusive golf club, where her job includes setting up golf balls for elite patrons.

READ: ‘Chef’s kiss’: Filipinos praise ‘Filipiñana’ as a visual standout ahead of New York, LA screenings

The film explores issues of social inequality, colonialism, structural violence and patriarchy.

It is the Philippines’ official entry to the Best International Feature Film category of the 99th Academy Awards. “Filipiñana” also won the Special Jury Award for Creative Vision at the Sundance Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Kamil Lipnica said Jorrybell’s lungs were “filling with fluid in the pleural area, making it difficult for her to breathe.”

“She currently has a Blake drain to help manage the fluid and support her condition,” Kamil said, referring to a flexible silicone tube used to remove excess fluid from a wound site.

“This is a heartbreaking and challenging time for Jorrybell. Her treatment, hospital stay, procedures, medications, and other medical needs continue to bring significant expenses,” she continued.

“We humbly ask for your help. Any amount you can share will make a meaningful difference in Jorrybell’s fight. If you are unable to donate, sharing this post with your family and friends would also mean so much to us,” she added.

“Please help us give Jorrybell the chance to continue her fight. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, prayers, and support. May your goodness be returned to you many times over,” Kamil concluded.

Her post included a QR code through which interested individuals could send financial donations.

Journalist and film critic Lé Baltar also shared the post on another platform, describing Jorrybell as “among the most genuine people out there.”

Jorrybell is among the most genuine people out there. Help and share please!!! https://t.co/zsPPifWE0K — Lé Baltar (@baltarle) September 23, 2026

Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that affects the immune system, specifically the white blood cells known as lymphocytes.

Symptoms may include swollen lymph nodes, which can sometimes press on nearby organs and cause pain. Other possible symptoms include fever, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, itchy skin, pain in the chest, abdomen bone pain, and night sweats that can soak clothing and bedding.

Lymphoma is also among the most common types of cancer diagnosed in young adults.