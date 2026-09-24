Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for New York sexual assault

— A New York judge sentenced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a former production assistant in 2006, following the ex-movie mogul’s conviction at a retrial last year.

Weinstein, 74, was convicted in June 2025 of first-degree criminal sexual act for assaulting Miriam Haley at his Manhattan apartment, the culmination of a six-year legal saga that saw his 2020 conviction overturned by New York’s highest court. Weinstein has denied assaulting anyone or having non-consensual sex.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Wednesday praised Haley for her testimony and said he was moved by her courage.

A Weinstein spokesman said in a statement that Weinstein maintains his innocence and strongly disagrees with the sentence imposed by Judge Curtis Farber.

Weinstein was first convicted in New York in 2020 of assaulting Haley and raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. New York’s highest court overturned that conviction in 2024, finding that he had not received a fair trial. At his 2025 retrial, jurors convicted him of a charge related to Haley, acquitted him of assaulting former model Kaja Sokola and deadlocked on a rape charge involving Mann.

A third trial on Mann’s allegation ended in another mistrial in May. Prosecutors dropped the charge the following month after Mann said she did not want to testify in a fourth trial.

Weinstein, who co-founded the Miramax studio, was separately convicted in California in 2022 of rape and sexual assault and sentenced to 16 years. A California appeals court in June upheld those convictions but ordered him resentenced because the trial judge had considered his since-overturned New York convictions as an aggravating factor.

Weinstein’s original conviction was a milestone for the #MeToo movement, which encouraged women to come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct by powerful men.

More than 100 women, including famous actresses, have accused Weinstein of misconduct. He has denied the allegations.

—Reporting by Jack Queen in New York; Editing by Alistair Bell