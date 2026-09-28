Who’s who: Veterans, newcomers vie for CinePanalo 2026 acting honors

The 2026 Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival has announced its acting award nominees, featuring veteran actors, established stars and emerging performers across seven full-length films and 19 student shorts.

READ: Rundown: 26 films set for 2026 Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival | LIST: 20 student short films selected for Puregold CinePanalo 2026

Among the most recognizable names in the full-length competition are John Arcilla, Xyriel Manabat, Joross Gamboa, Ian Pangilinan, Khalil Ramos, Zanjoe Marudo and Juan Karlos Labajo.

John is nominated for Panalong Aktor for “Beast,” alongside Joross for “Wantawsan”; Pangilinan and Khalil for “Patay Gutom”; Joao Constancia for “Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa’yo)”; and Perry Dizon and Juan Karlos for “Mono No Aware.”

The Panalong Aktres category has two nominees: Xyriel for “Stuck on You” and Sassa Gurl for “Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa’yo).”

The supporting categories feature Rita Daniela, Rochelle Pangilinan, Agot Isidro and Momoko Kobayashi for Panalong Pangalawang Aktres, while Paolo O’Hara, Roger Naldo and Zanjoe are nominated for Panalong Pangalawang Aktor.

The full-length category also recognizes child performers, with Zion Cruz receiving two nominations, for “Wantawsan” and “Apol of My Ai”, and Ruslan Jacob nominated for “Beast.”

The student shorts competition brings a much larger pool of acting nominees, with performers from the festival’s 19 student films competing across five categories.

Among them is veteran actor Soliman Cruz, who is nominated for Panalong Aktor for “Nakabinbin.” He goes up against Arjhay Mangulabnan of “No Mad Is an Island,” Jay Gabriel Cañada of “The Sound of K,” VR Relosa of “Starfish,” André Miguel of “When Heaven Inched Towards Earth” and Chino Alfonso of “Nang Matakasan ang Tagay.”

The student Panalong Aktres nominees are Pau Baluyan for “Kun Hain, Bisan Diin.”; Mariella Cuerpo for “Miss Intrams”; Jonalyn Mateo for “Ang Huling Banlaw ni Susan”; Belle Francisco for “Bumtak Sara ti Nuangen”; and Kyrie Samodio for “12 Shots.”

The supporting student categories include Nour Hooshmand, Ma. Christina Simon, Angela Salga, Karla Pambid, Mika Hamajo and Diana Palma for Panalong Pangalawang Aktres.

The Panalong Pangalawang Aktor nominees are Jeremy Mayores, Nor Domingo, Elj Seth Tababa, Kaleb Ong, Alfredo Montano and Vic Romano.

For child performers, the student shorts nominees are Van Jordan Gacayan for “Pulis Dunggab,” Don Rishmond Cerbito for “Alumahan,” Zoey Madison Lim for “Limlim” and Kenneth Mendoza for “Teks Battle: Shoot Pati Pato!”

The winners will be announced during the Puregold CinePanalo Awards Night on Wednesday, September 30, at Gateway Cineplex 18.

The 2026 Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival would run until October 4 at Gateway Cineplex 18, TriNoma, Fairview Terraces, Ayala Malls Feliz, Ayala Malls Circuit, Ayala Malls Manila Bay and Market! Market!