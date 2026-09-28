What Carlos Yulo had to say about his critics, ‘losartan warriors’

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo addressed the criticism he continues to receive online over his estranged relationship with his parents.

The 26-year-old gymnastics star on Monday, September 28, was asked how he responds to critics who regularly leave negative comments about him on social media.

Carlos’ family issues first arose when his mother, Angelica Yulo, went public with her disapproval of his relationship with content creator and now-fiancee Chloe San Jose, shortly after he won gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The athlete responded that his mother was withdrawing his money without his consent, to which she replied that she was safeguarding his future.

Angelica later said the “root” cause of her rift with her son involved Chloe, whom Carlos stood by, saying their relationship worsened after he set boundaries.

Their relationship has since been strained, with the athlete recently saying he would not invite his parents Angelica and Mark Andrew Yulo, if he ever marries Chloe. On Monday, Carlos also revealed that he and Chloe have been engaged since December 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Edriel Yulo (@c_edrielzxs)

Angelica’s previous remarks about her son have continued to draw criticism from some Filipinos who have sided with her since their rift became public.

Some of Carlos’ online critics have been referred to as “Losartan warriors,” a social media label linked to their support for Angelica.

Losartan is specifically a medicine used to treat high blood pressure, protect kidney function in diabetics, and lower the risk of stroke. It has been associated with older people, who usually take such prescriptions.

Meanwhile, the athlete was asked to comment on his critics following his two-gold-medal victory at the 2026 Asian Games, where he became the first Filipino to win a gold medal for the Philippines in this edition.

READ: Asian Games redemption sweet for Philippines gymnast Yulo | Philippines trailblazer Yulo adds Asian Games gold to Olympic success in gymnastics

“Personally, I have no reaction,” Carlos said in an interview with “Unang Hirit.”

“I don’t really care po kung anong sabihin ng ibang tao… importante kung ano ’yung opinyon sa sarili ko din, and ’yung family ko po right now, kung ano ’yung tama at mali,” he added.

“Ako lang, ayoko lang siguro ‘pag sa iba nangyari po. Parang disrespectful din po kasi mga ginagawa nila. Wala naman akong problema sa kanilang lahat. Hindi talaga ako nakikinig kasi hindi naman ’yun ako eh. Alam ko ’yung grounds ko, alam ko ’yung totoo… Mas kilala ko ’yung sarili ko kaysa sa ibang tao,” Carlos continued.

In 2024, Carlos said he had already “forgiven” his mother over their issues, appealing to her to “heal” and “move on.”

He is one of the country’s most decorated athletes, earning medals at major international competitions, including the Olympics, World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships and Southeast Asian Games.

RELATED: ‘Grand Slam athletes’: Pinoys celebrate Carlos Yulo, Hidilyn Diaz amid Asian Games