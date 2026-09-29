Angelu De Leon says social media changed how celebrities face weight criticism

Actress and civil servant Angelu De Leon-Rivera reflected on how criticism of celebrities’ weight has changed since the 1990s., saying social media has made such comments more widespread and harsher.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of weight loss program,Go Lose Pounds: The Marie France Way, on Saturday, September 26, 47-year-old Angelu recalled how comments about her weight used to come mainly from people within the entertainment industry and some fans.

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“I know the difference ng walang socmed noon, now na meron. And it’s totally different, kasi dati ang mga nagsasabi lang sakin kapag tumataba kami, ‘yung manager namin, producer… some fans. Ngayon, buong mundo ang nagsasabi sa’yo in harsh words,” Angelu said.

The actress and Pasig City 2nd District Councilor said she eventually reached a point where she no longer felt pressured by criticism of her appearance.

“Umabot ako sa puntong dedma talaga, siguro kasi nung dumating din tong social media, medyo wala na ‘yung pressure sa akin,” she said.

Angelu contrasted her experience with that of younger people who are newer to the entertainment industry, saying they may face greater pressure from public scrutiny.

“Unlike siguro ‘yung mga kabataan ngayon na mas bago sa industriya, mas mabigat yung pressure sa kanila, pero sa’min, wala na kaming kailangang patunayan,” she added, citing

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Angelu’s remarks came during an event focused on weight management, where discussions included factors beyond the number on the scale, such as body composition, nutrition and long-term health.

The launch also featured endocrinologist Erick Mendoza, who discussed how weight can be influenced by factors including biology and genetics, hormones and appetite, sleep and stress, medications and underlying medical conditions.

READ: Beyond the scale: New weight management program emphasizes medical supervision

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Angelu has previously worked with Marie France on her weight-management journey. In a Facebook post dated Feb. 2, 2018, the clinic said she had lost 10 pounds and three inches from her waist after undergoing slimming treatments and a medically supervised diet routine.

She represented Marie France for eight years and renewed her partnership with the clinic after recovering from Bell’s palsy in 2018.