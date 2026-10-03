‘Drag Race Philippines’ honors departed queen Misua in emotional final episode

“Drag Race Philippines” Season 4’s second episode became an emotional tribute to Jayson Elvie Ty, known by her drag name Misua, as her final moments on the show were followed by memories, tears, and performances dedicated to her.

The episode, titled “Can I Get An Eme?,” saw the queens take on a girl group challenge, with Maki serving as guest judge. Divided into two groups, the queens had to write lyrics and perform their own songs.

Misua was still part of the preparations, appearing in rehearsals and sharing her excitement about performing with her fellow queens.

“I love the girls, I love the energy and the dynamics. Let’s bring it on girls. We’re going to give them a good fight,” she said in what would become her final confessional.

The episode then faded to a message informing viewers that Misua had died in her sleep on the morning of April 2, 2026.

READ: Misua, ‘Drag Race Philippines’ S4 queen, dies; production paused

Misua, 27, was a drag artist from Cagayan de Oro and one of the 12 queens cast for “Drag Race Philippines” Season 4. World of Wonder and the show confirmed her death in April, saying production was temporarily paused to care for and support the cast and crew.

When the episode returned to the workroom, the remaining queens entered visibly emotional as they remembered their departed sister.

Merckz recalled her final conversation with Misua. The two had known each other before joining the show, with Misua working behind the scenes creating dresses and other pieces for Ru Girls while Merckz worked as a choreographer.

They had previously talked about finally stepping into the spotlight themselves.

“Wala na tayo behind the scenes,” Merckz recalled a conversation she had with Misua, who responded, “Ate, nasa spotlight na tayo.”

(“We’re no longer behind the scenes,” Merckz recalled telling Misua, who responded, “Ate, we’re in the spotlight now.”)

Before the runway segment of the episode, Mama Pao also addressed Misua directly, offering condolences to her family, the House of Lafeya and everyone who knew and loved her.

“Misua, you will always have a place in our hearts. Maraming salamat, paalam, Queen Misua. We love you,” Mama Pao said, adding that the show would honor her “tonight, and for the rest of our season” by giving the queens and viewers “the very best show, exactly as she would have wanted.”

Despite her absence, Misua remained part of the girl group challenge. Her teammates described her as the “angel” of their group and chose to keep her verse in the performance.

When her recorded voice played, the stage lights dimmed, placing her voice at the center of the moment. Manza was also seen waving a yellow dragon prop — the same prop Misua used during her talent show performance in the first episode.

The tribute continued as Merckz and Katana faced off in a lip sync for the win to Maki’s “Dilaw,” with Mama Pao noting that yellow was Misua’s favorite color. The performance grew increasingly emotional as the two queens incorporated Misua’s yellow dragon prop into the number, while Merckz later wore yellow-tinted eyewear reminiscent of Misua’s own look. The judges and queens were visibly moved as they watched, before Merckz ultimately won the challenge.

The episode ended with each queen sharing a personal tribute to Misua. In her final message, Merckz said, “Misua, you are a winner, baby.”

Tributes pour in online

Online, viewers gave their messages and tributes to Misua and also praised the episode for the ways it kept Misua’s presence alive throughout the competition.

Team Misua (@themisuarchive) has been sharing weekly posts featuring the runway looks Misua was supposed to wear, with her drag sisters from the House of Lafeya wearing the outfits in her honor. After the episode aired, the account described her as their “angel & forever winner.”

Fans also shared emotional reactions to the episode, with one viewer writing, “This legit had me crying, WE LOVE YOU MISUA.”

Maki, who served as the episode’s guest judge and wrote “Dilaw,” also shared his reaction to the lip sync, saying he “never imagined this song could be sung in a moment where everyone represented sisterhood, the best way they knew how.”

this will always be special to me. I never imagined this song could be sung in a moment where everyone represented sisterhood, the best way they knew how. just as drag has always been meant to be 💌 (based from what I’ve seen) seeing it become bigger than the song… https://t.co/V622c279QX — Maki *ੈ✩‧₊˚ (@clfrnia_maki) October 2, 2026

Resident judge Jervi Wrightson, known as KaladKaren, also paid tribute to Misua, writing, “We love you, Misua… paki hug mo rin si Jiggly for us,” referencing former judge Jiggly Caliente, who died in 2025.

We love you, Misua… paki hug mo rin si Jiggly for us pic.twitter.com/aLmbAbLdPH — Jervi Wrightson (KaladKaren) (@JerviWrightson) October 2, 2026

International fans likewise praised the episode’s treatment of Misua, particularly the decision to keep her verse in the girl-group performance.

One viewer called it a “beautiful episode,” saying viewers could feel the care and affection from the production, while another described the tribute as “the most beautiful and lovely moment in the history of the franchise.”