Singaporean artist Iman Fandi makes EP debut with ‘Afterglow’

A lingering warmth and joy radiate from within after going through difficult times.

This is what Singaporean artist Iman Fandi reflects on through her debut EP, “Afterglow,” as an independent artist.

Iman, who is the daughter of Singaporean football icon Fandi Ahmad and former South African model Wendy Jacobs, is known for her songs “Giants,” “IT IS,” and “Love Me Little More.”

She said she came up with the EP’s name and concept to “reflect on myself,” especially as she went through a transitional period last year.

The artist shared that she experienced endings with people who had been part of her life in previous years. She said she parted ways with her label after five years and went through a breakup after a four-year relationship.

At the time, she was also figuring out whether she wanted to continue pursuing music.

Yet, she realized that the opportunities coming her way, along with her own capabilities, pushed her to write music and move forward.

According to her, someone she happened to meet inspired her to write her track “Tip Toes,” which was released in February this year.

After that moment, Iman said she realized that things could get better.

“Out of all the troubles, challenges, there’s always something that’s gonna be better…there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Iman said.

“I also believe very strongly that when things change, we evolve in the best way possible to grow,” she added.

The EP, released on September 25 across all major streaming platforms, includes the tracks “Tip Toes,” “IT IS,” “Out of My Mind” and “Headstart.”

Resonating with Filipino fans

Iman also aims to bring her music beyond the Singaporean stage, saying that she hopes to resonate with Filipino listeners and grow her audience in the Philippines.

“What I’ve noticed specifically with the Philippines and the Filipino fans that have been so welcoming to me is that they resonate with my stories,” she said, adding that they might be inspired by what they see on her social media content.

Aside from creating music, the independent artist also gives fans glimpses into her life, work, and lifestyle through her “story times” on TikTok and her channel, “Yap N Lap.”

Iman expressed hope that she could build a Filipino fan base by connecting with listeners through their shared life experiences.

“These are things that I hope the fans can learn more about me outside of my music, but also to see that we’re here to grow together,” the artist said.

“Because at the end of the day, I think sometimes we think that we’re alone in certain things, but people also can relate. They also feel the same way, whether it’s through my music or through my stories or through my challenges,” she added.

Last September 24, Iman performed at the SEA Pop Music & Culture Caravan at SM City Pampanga alongside Filipino P-pop groups 1st.One and KAIA.

She also recently collaborated with KAIA and Ramona, the musical alter ego of celebrity Andrea Brillantes, on social media content following their initial interactions at the NBA Rising Stars Invitational in Singapore.