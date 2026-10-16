‘Ito na dinner ko!’ Sandara Park thrilled to spot Pinoy fast food in Singapore

South Korean personality Sandara Park couldn’t hide her excitement upon spotting a familiar Filipino fast food chain in Singapore, delighting Pinoy fans.

The showbiz personality on Tuesday, October 13 shared that she was walking along Orchard Road when she saw a branch of Jollibee.

“Naglalakad ako kanina sa may Orchard and nakita ko ang Jollibee! Nagulat ako!!!” Sandara wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Sabi ko, ito na ‘yung dinner ko! So pumasok ako para mag-order, at nakilala ako ng mga kababayan ko kahit naka-mask ako! At nag-group pic kami, hehehe,” she added.

Sandara accompanied her post with photos of the Filipino fast food chain at Lucky Plaza, a shopping center.

It featured a quote from Yahoo Singapore, which said it has the “best chicken in Singapore.”

Naglalakad ako kanina sa may Orchard and nakita ko ang Jollibee! Nagulat ako!!! Sabi ko ito na ung dinner ko! So pumasok ako para mag order, at nakilala ako ng mga kababayan ko kahit nakamask ako! at nag group pic kami hehehe 🥰 https://t.co/IYIQEFbLYC — Sandara Park (@krungy21) October 13, 2026

Sandara’s post has garnered 24,000 likes, 1,800 reposts and 143 replies from X users, with some Pinoys expressing delight at her reaction upon spotting the Filipino fast food chain.

“Forever krung krung ng Pinas!!!” an X user exclaimed, referring to Sandara’s moniker in Philippine showbiz as “Pambansang Krung Krung” for her unique personality.

“You’ll always be remembered by Filipinos. We love you!” another X user wrote.

“Sandara Park is so pure, 2NE1 member turned solo artist doing consistent English tweets, then finding something Pinoy and going all-out Tagalog every time. What a cutie,” commented a different user.

“At this point, maliban kay Erwan/FEATR at Bretman, dapat din isama si Sandara sa pagiging tourism ambassador or something, hahaha,” wrote another Pinoy.

Erwan refers to foodie and media producer Erwan Heussaff, while Bretman refers to the Filipino-American content creator Bretman Rock.

Meanwhile, Jollibee has 22 branches in Singapore. The Filipino fast food chain is famous for its American-influenced fare with Filipino twists. Some of its offerings are the Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti, and Yumburger.

Sandara started her showbiz career in the Philippines, where she lived for about 13 years.

She rose to fame after finishing as runner-up in “Star Circle Quest” in 2004 and eventually starred in Filipino films and television shows before returning to South Korea in 2007.

Sandara then became part of the K-pop girl group 2NE1 for about seven years.

In June 2026, she established her own label, ARADNAS.