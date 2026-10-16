‘Bongga!’ Kim Kardashian’s Philippines birthday trip gets Pinoy celebs talking

Filipino celebrities and other personalities reacted to a post by American media personality and social media influencer Kim Kardashian, who surprised Pinoys by taking a birthday trip to Palawan.

On Friday, October 16, Kim posted an Instagram carousel featuring her enjoying a tropical getaway at what appeared to be Amanpulo, a private luxury resort in the Cuyo archipelago.

It showed her enjoying the sunset on the beach, blowing out a candle by the seaside, scuba diving, and watching fireworks by the shore, among other things.

“Philippines Birthday Adventures,” Kim wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Her post has garnered a whopping number of 1.2 million likes, 20,100 reposts, and 12,300 comments, including from Filipino celebrities and other personalities.

“Sis, daan ka sa amin dito sa Biñan, kape tayo,” content creator Macoy Dubs quipped.

“Welcome,” host-actress Anne Curtis wrote with heart emojis.

“Welcome to our country,” model Isabelle Daza commented with Philippine flag emojis.

“Bongga!!!” actress Ruffa Gutierrez wrote with clapping emojis.

“Uy Philippines,” Lorin Bektas, the daughter of Ruffa Gutierrez, also commented.

“Have fun,” actress KC Concepcion commented with heart emojis.

“We love you, Ate Kim Kardashian Batumbakal!” drag queen Marina Summers quipped with heart emojis.

“Omg, you’re in the Philippines. Happy b-day, queen,” actress Vina Morales exclaimed with emojis.

“Welcome!!!!!!” actress Janine Gutierrez also commented.

“Akalain mo. Nandito ka pala, Kim!” TV presenter Kim Atienza wrote.

Kim confirmed she visited the Philippines, telling ABS-CBN News that she “just got back” from the country.

“I just got back from the Philippines! I celebrated my birthday there!” she said.

“I saw one of the best sunsets ever, it was so colorful” the influencer exclaimed.

Kim also quipped that she saw “Nemo” on her scuba dives.

The influencer was born on Oct. 21, 1980, and is one of Instagram’s most-followed personalities.

She and her family appeared in the reality TV series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”