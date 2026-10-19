Nikki Valdez addresses resurfaced clip of her bold remarks about Britney Spears

Actress Nikki Valdez reacted to an old interview clip where she joked she would not back down if pop icon Britney Spears ever gave her attitude.

An X (formerly Twitter) user on October 16 reposted an old video of the actress featured on the now-defunct entertainment talk show “The Buzz,” where she made comments about the pop star.

“Pero mga kaibigan, ito ang hindi uurong, at ito ang apektado — Nikki Valdez. Kung siya daw ay tatarayan ng kanyang idol na si Britney Spears, aba’y lalaban daw siya,” host Boy Abunda said.

“Eh halimbawa, Nikki, sasabihin ni Britney, ‘Nikki, eh bakit mo ako ginagaya? Ano ang sasabihin mo?'” he added.

This was where Nikki’s viral response came.

“Everybody comes from nowhere and from nothing, so, kung sasabihin sa’kin ni Britney sa’kin ‘yon, eh siya nga, nag-start lang naman siya sa ‘Mickey Mouse Club,’ ‘di ba? Sila ni Christina Aguilera,” she said.

“I mean, like me, hindi naman agad stardom ‘yan eh. So, patas lang kami. ‘Di ba? Kung magsabi siya ng ganoon tungkol sa’kin. Pero, I really like her,” Nikki added.

The video was resurfaced on social media by an X user, who wondered, “Ano kayang amats ni Nikki Valdez dati at tinatarayan niya si Britney HAHAHAHAHA #britneyarmy #britneyspears”

Ano kayang amats ni nikki valdez dati at tinatarayan nya si Britney HAHAHAHAHA #britneyarmy #britneyspears https://t.co/O1VHXB0W5u — Alice Guosiengfiao (@aguosiengfiao) October 15, 2026

The post has amassed 6,400 likes, 826 reposts and 52 replies from other users, with some expressing amusement at the seemingly random issue.

It reached Nikki herself, who clarified that she has no bad blood toward Britney.

“Once and for all, gusto ko lang linawin: HINDI PO KAMI MAGKAAWAY NI BRITNEY SPEARS!!!!” she wrote on Threads with emojis of a rolling-on-the-floor laughing face, winking-face-with-tongue, and a grinning-with-sweat face.

“Sana mag-rest na ang issue na ito. WUW. Hahahahaha! Labyu all, lalo na ‘yung mga patola sa video,” Nikki added.

View on Threads

The actress also responded to some Threads users.

“Bakit mo kasi inaaway si Britney Spears, haha,” someone commented.

“Hahahaha tawang-tawa rin ako sa sarili ko! Love ko siya, noh! ‘Di ko siya kayang awayin,” Nikki replied.

“Miii, sana ‘di mo tinuldukan ‘yung one of the mysteries sa PH Pop Culture, hahaha,” commented another user.

“Sorryyyy, need na talaga!!” Nikki responded with laughing-on-the-floor emojis.

“Ay, dapat ituloy mo ‘yan, iabot mo sa Fast Talk para naman marinig ang side ni mareng Britney,” quipped another Threads user, referring to the “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda” talk show.

“Pwede, ano? Tagal na rin kasi nung The Buzz!” Nikki replied.

In another response, the actress said she really “loves” Britney.

“Love ko ‘yuuun, sobra! Sa kanya nga naka-peg album ko eh,” she wrote with emojis.

The whole video can be watched on Jeepney TV’s YouTube, where “The Buzz” also featured other supposed beefs of local celebrities.

In that video, “Asia’s Songbird” Regine Velasquez also debunked claims that “Songbird Supreme” Mariah Carey gave her an attitude.

“It’s silly! Kasi hindi naman totoo,” the Filipina singer said before.