Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos defend Japan train voice-over amid online backlash

Celebrity couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos appeared to respond to criticism of the actress for recording voice-over work for the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” while riding a train in Japan.

In a now-deleted video, Khalil posted a reel showing his longtime girlfriend doing voice-over work as a host for the show, whose latest season is set to premiere on October 24.

“Ito na naman siya… LIVE FROM OSAKA, JAPAN,” Khalil wrote in text over the video.

“Maya-maya pa… makakarating na tayo sa Osaka Station,” he captioned the post.

In the clip, Gabbi can be seen recording her voice-over lines while seated on a train in Osaka, with other passengers’ voices audible in the background.

Grabe ang Gabbi Garcia kahit nasa Osaka, Japan forda work pa rin. I THINK DESERVE MAGING HOUSEMATE 😝😝😝😝😝 @gabbi @PBBabscbn https://t.co/Q2FVEamBfI — Mega Kapamilya (@MegaKapamilya) October 22, 2026

The video drew criticism from some Filipinos, who accused Gabbi of being too “loud” on a Japanese train.

Japan is known for its quiet train etiquette, with passengers generally expected to keep their voices low out of consideration for others in shared spaces.

Gabbi reportedly responded by saying her voice-over recording took only a few seconds.

“Guys, relax, it was literally 3-5 seconds HAHA and maingay din talaga sa train. Modulated and nakalapit lang ‘yung phone sakin kaya malakas. Kung maka-react kayo, kala niyo naman nagsisigaw ako sa train. Lol,” Gabbi wrote, adding laughing-with-tears and grinning-with-sweat emojis.

Khalil also defended his girlfriend, saying they had encountered noisy passengers during their travels as well.

“Sana na-video-han ko din ‘yung dagsaan ng mga teenagers papuntang Universal Studios na ang tataas ng boses. Kung maka-comment iba dito na nags-school ng Japanese culture eh. Cultured na kayo niyan??” he wrote.

Meanwhile, some online users defended Gabbi, suggesting that her voice-over recording may have been urgently needed, leaving her to complete the task in less-than-ideal circumstances.

“Time management kasi ‘yan bhe, ayan lang siguro ‘yung time na pwede siya mag-record kaya ginora na niya! Para iwas delay din sa staff ng PBB na mag-e-edit pa ng voice-over niya. Imagine, nasa bakasyon ka at nagwo-work ka pa din, lalagariin mo talaga ang oras mo,” an online user said.

The video is no longer available on Khalil’s TikTok account.