James Reid, Kathryn Bernardo release ‘Aaminin’ as new ‘Someone, Someday’ theme song

A character’s unspoken feelings for a close friend inspired James Reid to write “Aaminin,” a romantic ballad he now performs with his “Someone, Someday” co-star Kathryn Bernardo.

The song serves as the latest official theme song of the teleserye, which follows the developing relationship between James’ character, Jordan, and Kathryn’s character, Billy.

Opening with the line “Nung una pa lang, pansin ko naman na ’di pang-magkaibigan lang,” the track captures the uncertainty of realizing that a friendship may be turning into something more.

James came up with the idea of writing an original song based on the series, focusing on Jordan’s perspective as he navigates his feelings for Billy. After discussing the concept with director Chad Vidanes, he worked on the song with Jason Marvin, who also produced it.

“I thought writing a song from Jordan’s perspective could be interesting,” James shared.

“I teamed up with Jason Marvin to make this song, and we had finished it in hopes that we could get Kathryn to sing on the track, and I’m very grateful that she did. The process didn’t require much thought because we have been close to these characters for almost a year. It’s a simple yet beautiful song, and our vocals blended really well,” he added.

Having spent nearly a year portraying their respective characters, James and Kathryn drew on their familiarity with Jordan and Billy’s emotional journey during the recording process.

The song’s stripped-down arrangement puts the lyrics and vocals at the forefront, reflecting the vulnerability of admitting feelings that could change a relationship. James and Jason also drew from the series’ script, character breakdowns and personal emotions to shape the track.

For James, however, the song is not simply about confessing romantic feelings but also about having the courage to embrace whatever comes next.

“Aaminin is a song about hope and trusting your feelings, wherever they may lead,” he says.

James and Kathryn’s “Aaminin” is now available on digital music platforms worldwide through Sony Music Entertainment.