Vice Ganda, ‘LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines’ Season 2 cast reunite for premiere ahead of launch

Keeping a straight face was easier said than done as Vice Ganda and 10 comedians gathered for the return of “LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines,” where making others laugh is the goal but cracking a smile could cost a contestant the game.

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The cast reunited at Space at One Ayala in Manila for the show’s Season 2 premiere on Tuesday, October 27, turning the venue into the “LOL Terminal.”

The event features interactive activities, Filipino street food favorites and opportunities for guests to get a closer look at the personalities behind the comedy series.

It also brought the show’s central rule to life: “bawal tumawa.”

Vice Ganda returned as host of the comedy series, joined by the 10 contestants competing to keep their composure while trying to make their fellow players laugh. This season’s lineup includes Long Mejia, Epy Quizon, Candy Pangilinan, Ethel Booba, Pooh, Donna Cariaga, Chariz Solomon, Esnyr, James Caraan and Charuth.

The contestants made their entrance on the blue carpet before joining Vice Ganda onstage for a media conference, where the cast shared stories and insights into their experiences on the show.

The discussion was followed by an exclusive screening of the first episode, giving guests an early look at the challenges, unexpected twists and comedic moments in store for the new season.

“LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines Season 2” premieres exclusively on Prime Video in the Philippines and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, October 30.

The Philippine series is an adaptation of Japan’s “Documental,” a Prime Original series created by and starring Hitoshi Matsumoto and owned by Yoshimoto Kogyo. Season 2 is produced by UXS Inc. (Unitel / Straight Shooters) for Amazon MGM Studios.

In 2024, stand-up comedian Chad Kinis emerged as the grand winner of the first season of the comedy-reality show on Prime Video, taking home the P1,000,000 cash prize.