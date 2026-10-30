Mimiyuuuh gives context to ‘clean money girl’ remark about Anne Curtis

Content creator Mimiyuuuh clarified her compliment describing host-actress Anne Curtis as a “clean money girl” after a controversy erupted over a reaction from Heart Evangelista‘s personal assistant.

The vlogger appeared on beauty queen Kylie Versoza‘s “Almost Honest” podcast, where she was asked about the issue.

Lookback

In July 2026, Mimiyuuuh and actor-internet personality Esnyr appeared in a joint “mukbang” vlog, in which they expressed admiration for Anne.

“Adding to Ms. Anne Curtis, isa siya sa pinakamabait din,” Mimiyuuuh said.

“Parang ‘di mo mapi-feel sa kanya ‘yung ‘I can buy you, this bar…’ Hindi siya ganung energy,” she added.

“Sobrang vouch ako diyan. Paglabas ko ng PBB, nag-message si Ms. Anne,” Esnyr said, referring to his stint at the “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 1.”

“We love you, Ms. Anne. We only love Anne in this household, kasi siya talaga ang clean money girl,” Mimiyuuuh said.

Before that, the two talked about their desire to become wealthy, with Esnyr saying he dreamed of becoming a “nepo baby.”

“Pero ayoko ‘yung mga galing sa politicians. Gusto ko nepo baby na galing sa mga businesses,” Mimiyuuuh said.

“Nepo baby na clean money,” Esnyr added.

Their conversation then shifted to the artists they admire.

Controversy

Although Mimiyuuuh did not mention Heart, Resty Rosell, the actress’ longtime personal assistant, previously called out the content creator on Instagram.

“Hindi mo need magpasikat mi, sikat ka na, sayang lang meron ka ng paganyan ngayon, kahit sabihin pa natin hindi para kay Heart ‘yan mali pa din, ano ba basehan natin sa clean money?” Resty commented on Mimiyuuuh’s Instagram post.

“Kailangan ba, mi, manampal kami ng financial statement para masabing clean money?” she added.

“Anong pinaglalaban natin, mi? Sikat ka na, hindi mo need magpasikat,” Resty continued in another comment.

“Nagka-Hydrocephalus na ba tayo, mi?” she added, along with an eyeroll emoji. Hydrocephalus is a condition commonly referred to as “water on the brain.”

“At galing pa talaga sa kanya? Eee, ang galing mag-shade-shade, @mimiyuuuh. Saan mo natutunan ‘yan?” Resty said. “Ingat, baka bigla ka tapikin.”

Social media users claimed that Mimiyuuuh and Heart had unfollowed each other on Instagram following the issue.

The two influencers had previously collaborated on video content.

Podcast

Mimiyuuuh was asked about the issue during her appearance on Kylie’s podcast, with a clip from the interview posted on Instagram on Wednesday, October 28.

“Your ‘clean money girl’ comment took a life of its own online, and I honestly think it became bigger than it actually was,” Kylie said.

“Yeah!” Mimiyuuuh reacted.

“What do you think people misunderstand about that?” Kylie asked.

“Okay. So kami ni Esynr, nag-vlog kami, tapos parang, it’s just so weird na pinupuri lang namin si Miss Anne for being clean money girl, kasi totoo naman na she really works hard for everything that she has, period,” Mimiyuuuh said.

“I’m not pertaining to other people na. Just because hindi ko nabanggit ‘yung pangalan mo, it doesn’t mean na you’re a dirty money girl,” the influencer added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Almost Honest (@almosthonestpodcast)

As early as September 2025, Heart faced scrutiny over her lavish lifestyle amid public criticism of the extravagant spending of relatives of politicians allegedly involved in the flood control corruption scandal.

Columnist Ramon Tulfo came to her defense, saying she earned her money as an actress and a fashion icon. He also pointed to her family background before she married Escudero.

“Leave her alone! Heart Evangelista is a billionaire in her own right as she comes from the wealthy Ongpauco clan that owns the Barrio Fiesta chain of restaurants,” he wrote.

Tulfo said he was a “friend” of Heart’s uncle, Rod Ongpauco.