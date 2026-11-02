‘She paved the way’: Comedians pay tribute to comedy icon Ate Gay

Filipino comedians and entertainers remembered Gil Aducal Morales, popularly known as Ate Gay, for his humor, generosity and lasting influence on the local comedy scene following his death on November 1.

Ate Gay’s family announced his passing in a Facebook post, saying he peacefully died while surrounded by loved ones after bravely fighting for his life.

Among those who paid tribute was comedian Tuesday Vargas, who recalled Ate Gay’s kindness and resilience, particularly during their last meeting in September 2025.

Tuesday said that despite his illness, Ate Gay, a known impersonator of Nora Aunor, appeared optimistic and those around him continued to believe he could overcome his battle.

“Ate Gay wasn’t just a pioneer; she was an absolute titan of comedy,” Tuesday wrote.

She recalled her early days performing in a comedy bar in Malate at 19, describing Ate Gay as one of the friendliest senior entertainers she encountered.

Tuesday also shared how watching Ate Gay perform inspired her own journey in entertainment, particularly as she witnessed the comedian rise from the comedy bar circuit to mainstream television, films and major concert stages.

“To many of us who grew up in or crossed paths with that same comedy circuit, she was a true inspiration. She showed us how to turn hardship into laughter, how to command a room with grace and fierce resilience, and how to stay remarkably authentic no matter how high she climbed,” she said.

“She paved the way and held the door open for so many performers,” Tuesday added.

Comedian Wacky Kiray also remembered Ate Gay as an admired performer and mentor who welcomed younger entertainers into the industry.

Wacky Kiray recalled watching Ate Gay perform at Campus Diner, Basilica and Music Box with his friends before they eventually shared the stage at Punchline in 2002.

He fondly remembered their first encounter at Raymond’s Bar in Malate in the late 1990s, when Ate Gay greeted him with the remark: “Nakakatawa ka… Ang panget mo!”

Wacky Kiray also recalled the excitement among performers whenever Ate Gay teamed up with fellow comedian Chokoleit.

“Kapag magkasama na silang dalawa, tawa lang kami nang tawa! Isang tandem na walang katulad, punong-puno ng talento, timing, at kakaibang chemistry,” he wrote.

TV host and comedian Allan K also remembered Ate Gay for the laughter he brought to audiences through his musical mashups and signature jokes.

“Maraming tao kang napasaya sa mga mashups at simpleng hirit mo,” Allan K wrote in his tribute.

Ate Gay had recently shared moments with friends and family during a living funeral event held at Forest Lake Memorial Parks in Biñan, Laguna, on October 15.

The comedian described the gathering as “Celebration of Life…Undasko 2026.” He had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2025.

In announcing his death, the family thanked those who offered prayers, financial assistance and support during his illness. Details of his wake and funeral arrangements are expected to be announced separately.

