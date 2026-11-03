Alden Richards leads new cycling event showcasing Manila’s iconic landmarks

Actor and cycling advocate Alden Richards will lead FunRide PH, a new cycling event showcasing Manila’s heritage sites and scenic attractions, next month.”

The Department of Tourism (DOT) and multimedia company Myriad formalized their partnership for the event on Thursday, October 29.

FunRide PH will be held at the Quirino Grandstand on December 19, with three categories for participants: beginner 5 kilometers, intermediate 10KM, and advanced 21KM.

Participants may use road, mountain, folding and electric bicycles. The proposed route will pass through Intramuros, Rizal Park, Roxas Boulevard, Manila Bay and the National Museum Complex.

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said the event aims to present Manila’s tourism attractions from a fresh perspective while encouraging healthier lifestyles and promoting cycling as an environmentally friendly mode of transportation.

“May kuwento ang bawat kanto ng Maynila, sa Intramuros, sa Rizal Park, sa tabi ng Manila Bay, at sa ating mga pambansang museo. Through FunRide PH, we rediscover these stories, one pedal at a time,” Angara-Mathay said.

Alden expressed gratitude to the DOT, saying the partnership would help broaden the event’s message of appreciating the country’s cultural heritage and public spaces.

“This is not just an event for cycling. In partnership with the DOT, which we are so grateful for, it magnifies even more the message we want to convey because Secretary Dita, you don’t know how much this means to us. Mas pinalawak pa natin ‘yung avenue of FunRide PH, wherein we highlight what’s ours already,” Alden said.

The event carries the theme “Moving People, Inspiring Change,” combining wellness, sustainable mobility and domestic tourism.

The DOT and Myriad also announced plans to expand FunRide PH to other destinations nationwide.

“This is just a kick-off. And by next year, there will be multiple activations of FunRide PH in different provinces, in different cities, highlighting the sceneries and the beauty of the Philippines with a broad message that all cyclists deserve to be respected and that cycling is not neglected in this country,” Alden added.

—Rosette Adel