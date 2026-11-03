How to meet TWICE’s Nayeon in Manila this November

Filipino ONCEs have a chance to meet Nayeon of K-pop girl group TWICE in person as the idol heads back to Manila for an exclusive fan event on November 14.

The highly anticipated appearance will be part of the opening celebrations of Chagee’s first Philippine flagship store at Bonifacio High Street, Taguig City, which officially opens on November 13.

Fans hoping to see Nayeon up close can join the brand’s official promotions for a chance to secure access to the exclusive Meet & Greet.

There are two ways fans can win an opportunity to meet the K-pop star.

Join the Gift-with-Purchase raffle

Fans can earn raffle entries by purchasing qualifying photocard bundles through the Chagee App until November 11. Each eligible purchase gives fans a chance to win access to Nayeon’s Manila Meet & Greet. This promotion started running last October 28.

Take on the Nayeon Dance Challenge

Fans can also try their luck through Chagee’s social media giveaway by participating in the Nayeon Dance Challenge. Featuring songs from the TWICE member’s solo discography, the challenge gives participants a chance to win a VIP ticket to the fan event.

Interested fans are encouraged to follow Chagee Philippines on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for the complete mechanics, eligibility requirements, and updates on the promotions.

Nayeon’s Manila visit comes as Chagee prepares to open its first Philippine flagship store, another milestone since the global tea brand entered the local market in August 2025. Since its debut, the brand has opened 28 tea houses across Manila.

“We’re so humbled by the support we’ve received since our debut in the country’s exciting beverage scene, a testament to the warm welcome we received from Filipinos. Now that we’re opening our first flagship store in Manila, we thought of reciprocating that love and support by hosting a Meet & Greet for Nayeon,” Christopher “Sonny” Tiong, General Manager of Chagee Philippines, said.

We know that Filipinos are among the biggest fans of K-pop in the world. We’d like to think of this Meet & Greet as our early Christmas gift for the Pinoy ONCEs,” he added.