Bea Millan-Windorski takes Filipino environmental advocacy to Miss Universe 2026

Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski is bringing a message of environmental conservation to the international stage, using Filipino fashion to spotlight the country’s mountain landscapes and the communities that protect them.

As she begins her journey to the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico, Bea donned an archival creation by Filipino designer Rajo Laurel on Tuesday, November 3. The outfit dew inspiration from the country’s natural topography.

In a social media post, Bea revealed that she wore Laurel’s “Tuguegarao” design from his 2018 Archipelago Mapa collection, inspired by the region’s location between the Sierra Madre and Cordillera mountain ranges.

“A little piece of home, brought to the world,” she described the look.

The beauty queen said she was honored to carry the majesty of the Philippines’ mountains with her, particularly as these areas face mounting pressures from critical minerals mining.

“As an avid environmentalist, I am honored to carry the majesty of the Philippines’ mountains with pride, particularly as these areas face mounting pressures from critical minerals mining,” Bea wrote.

She also expressed hope that her international platform would help amplify the importance of protecting the country’s natural resources and recognizing the communities that have safeguarded them for generations.

“I hope to amplify the message that our natural world and the communities who have stewarded these mountains for generations, particularly the communities of Kasibu and Dupax del Norte, Nueva Vizcaya, are the greatest treasures of all,” she added.

Bea also shared her excitement about exploring Puerto Rico’s Sierra de Luquillo mountain range in El Yunque National Forest.

“As I raise our flag on the international stage here in Puerto Rico, I look forward to exploring the stunning Sierra de Luquillo mountain range in El Yunque National Forest,” she wrote.

Filipino creatives behind Bea’s Miss Universe look

The archival Rajo Laurel creation was complemented by jewelry from Jewelmer, highlighting Filipino design and craftsmanship as part of Bea’s international pageant journey.

Her creative team included makeup artist Jaja Pangilinan, hairstylist Jonas Lucas, and stylist Perry Tabora. Seven Barretto served as photographer, with Dariel Miraflor and Studio7 Manila credited as part of the photography team.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization hosted a send-off celebration for Bea ahead of her November 5 departure, held Tuesday at Lime Resort Manila in Pasay City.

The beauty queen is set to compete against more than 100 candidates from around the world in the 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant.

—Rosette Adel