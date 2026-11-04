‘Over the moon’: Kira Balinger touched by opportunity to portray Julie Vega

Actress and former “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition” housemate Kira Balinger expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to portray late actress Julie Vega in the Halloween special of “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” (KMJS), describing the experience as one she will treasure.

In a social media post featuring behind-the-scenes photos, Kira revealed that people have long told her she resembles Julie, who was fondly known as the “Princess of Soap Operas.”

“When this opportunity first came my way, I was absolutely over the moon!” Kira wrote.

“For the longest time, people have told me that I bear a resemblance to the late Julie Vega. To be compared to someone fondly remembered as the ‘Princess of Soap Operas’ is already such an honor in itself,” she added.

Kira said she was grateful to have been given the chance to portray a part of the late actress’s life, describing it as an experience she would hold close to her heart.

“I honestly can’t put into words how grateful I am to have been given the opportunity to portray a part of her life. It’s an experience I’ll hold close to my heart,” she said.

She also thanked “KMJS” for the opportunity and viewers who watched and shared kind words about her portrayal.

Several viewers praised Kira’s portrayal and pointed out her uncanny resemblance to Julie.

gagi ang galing ni kira! grabe ka. #KiraBalinger | Kira Balinger https://t.co/tqpJhp5cNF — kiwa ࿔ (@kiwagorg) November 3, 2026

On X, Kira further acknowledged the viewers’ response.

“I see a you guys!! 🥹 Thank you everyone who tuned in and for the kind words! 😭🩷 And of course to KMJS for this incredible opportunity!! A memorable one indeed! 🥺🙏🏼✨” she wrote.

I see a you guys!! 🥹 Thank you everyone who tuned in and for the kind words! 😭🩷 And of course to KMJS for this incredible opportunity!! A memorable one indeed! 🥺🙏🏼✨ — Kira Balinger (@Kbalinger) November 2, 2026

The portrayal was part of “KMJS'” annual Halloween special, “Gabi ng Lagim XIV,” which revisited the decades-old mystery surrounding Julie’s death in 1985 in a segment titled “The Mysterious Case of Julie Vega.”

The feature revisited the late actress’s final days through accounts from her former colleagues and sibling, as well as lingering speculation surrounding her death. It also recalled her final film role, in which she portrayed a demon-possessed character.

Julie’s brother clarified the circumstances surrounding her death

During the “KMJS” feature, Julie’s older brother, Joseph, addressed claims that supernatural events were responsible for the actress’s passing.

Joseph clarified that Julie died due to an illness, saying there were no supernatural manifestations when she became sick.

“Although totoo na naririnig namin after noon na yung pinaggawan [shooting] meron yatang supernatural doon, pero nung nagkasakit siya wala namang manifestation,” he explained.

“Wala namang ganun. Lahat talaga sa sakit eh,” he added.

Joseph also acknowledged a reported phone call that remains unexplained to him.

Julie, remembered as the “Princess of Soap Operas,” remains a familiar name in Philippine entertainment decades after her death. Her film credits include “Mga Mata ni Angelita,” “Durugin si Totoy Bato” and “Kape’t Gatas,” among others. She also starred in several television shows, including “Lovingly Yours, Helen,” “Anna Liza,” “Daddy’s Little Darlings,” and more.