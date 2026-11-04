Lyca Gairanoid, Krissha Viaje inspire 48 aspiring singers vying for recording deal

From joining singing competitions to pursuing careers in entertainment, Viva artists Lyca Gairanod and Krissha Viaje are encouraging aspiring Filipino singers to seize opportunities to showcase their talent as 48 hopefuls advance to the next stage of a nationwide karaoke competition.

The finalists will compete in weekly live showdowns, where each winner stands to receive P300,000 in cash. One of the seven weekly winners will also get the chance to land a recording contract with Viva.

The competition, called “SayaOke”, is organized by TNT and Viva and powered by TNT 5G. The 48 finalists were selected from auditions submitted through the Vivaoke app.

Of the finalists, 24 are from Luzon, 12 from the Visayas, and 12 from Mindanao, highlighting the competition’s nationwide reach and its goal of bringing Filipino talent into the spotlight.

Lyca, a singing champion and Viva artist, joined the announcement, sharing how opportunities such as singing competitions can help aspiring performers reach wider audiences.

Her recent viral song, “Puede Nang Mangarap,” has also demonstrated how online platforms can help artists connect with listeners and inspire others to pursue their dreams.

“Minsan, isang opportunity lang talaga ang kailangan mo sa buhay. Kaya mahalaga ang mga contest tulad ng TNT ‘SayaOke’ sa pagbibigay sa mga Pinoy ng chance para maipakita ang talento nila sa mas maraming tao at ma-inspire sila na magpatuloy lang sa pagkamit ng kanilang mga pangarap,” Lyca said.

Meanwhile, Krissha, who is part of the cast of the Viva One series “Our Yesterday’s Escape,” also shared her experience of pursuing her passion for singing at a young age through competitions in the Philippines and abroad.

She encouraged aspiring performers to remain patient, work hard, and believe in themselves.

“Kailangan talaga ng patience and hard work para makamit ang iyong pangarap. Dapat matibay ang tiwala mo sa sarili, at wag palampasin ang mga opportunity na maipakita ang talent mo sa mundo,” Krissha said.

One weekly winner to get recording contract

From the seven weekly winners, Viva will select one singer to receive a recording contract, potentially opening the door to a career in the music industry.

“’TNT SayaOke’ is an exciting opportunity to discover promising Filipino talent and give aspiring singers a chance to be heard. We are especially excited to offer one of the seven weekly winners a recording contract, allowing a standout talent to pursue a music career,” MG Mozo, president of Viva Music Publishing Inc., said.

Lloyd Manaloto, FVP and OIC at Smart Communications, Inc., said the competition aims to give aspiring singers a platform to showcase their abilities and connect with audiences.

“Through SayaOke, we are giving aspiring singers from across the country a platform to showcase their talent and connect with audiences. Powered by TNT 5G, the competition shows how connectivity can bring people together through shared passions and experiences,” he said.

How to vote and win prizes

Fans can support their favorite finalists by watching the weekly live showdowns on TikTok Live and using voting credits earned by loading select TNT promos.

TNT subscribers can also join a raffle promo by texting RAFFLE to 5858 for a chance to win cash, 5G smartphones, motorcycles and e-bikes.

The live singing battles will take place at SayaOke Birit Booths powered by TNT 5G, enabling contestants to compete in real time.

TNT continues to expand its 5G coverage, with recent rollouts in Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Davao City and Zamboanga City.

TNT 5G is powered by Smart, which was recognized by Ookla® for delivering the Philippines’ Best Mobile Video Experience in the first half of 2026, with a Video Score of 72.82, the highest among mobile operators in the country.