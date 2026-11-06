Jay R gives OPM hit ‘Bakit Pa Ba’ a Taglish makeover with Lil’ Eddie

Filipino R&B singer Jay R’s iconic OPM ballad “Bakit Pa Ba” got a new interpretation with the release of its Taglish version, featuring Filipino-Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Lil’ Eddie.

Now titled “Bakit Pa Ba” (Empty) Taglish Version, the reimagined track blends the original Filipino lyrics with English passages while retaining the emotional delivery and intimate R&B sound that made the song a defining part of Jay R’s musical career.

The singer said he had long wanted to revisit the song in a Taglish arrangement, especially with fans also expressing interest in hearing a new version.

“I’ve wanted to create a Taglish version of ‘Bakit Pa Ba’ for years, and fans have been asking for it too,” Jay R said.

“Lil’ Eddie’s talent and musicality made him the perfect collaborator to bring this vision to life,” he added.

The two artists spent nearly seven hours writing and recording the track, carefully working on the English lyrics to ensure they sounded natural while staying true to the original composition’s sentiment.

Keeping the emotion of ‘Bakit Pa Ba’

Despite the new lyrics, Jay R wanted to preserve the qualities that made the original recording memorable.

The production went through three different producers before the artists settled on an arrangement that kept the vocals and emotions at the forefront.

“We actually worked with three different producers before finding the sound we loved. Rather than overproducing the track, we kept the background vocals minimal and let our raw voices, emotions, and signature vocal runs do the heavy lifting. Lil Eddie also suggested keeping the opening acoustic and drum-free to preserve the soul of the original,” Jay R said.

The collaboration came about while the two were touring the Philippines to promote their previous duet, “Statue (Taglish Version).”

Lil’ Eddie brought international songwriting experience to the project, with credits on releases by Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams, Usher, Jennifer Lopez, Paula Abdul, Jessie J, JoJo and Fifth Harmony.

Jay R, known as the “Prince of R&B,” has produced and performed several OPM hits over the past three decades, with “Bakit Pa Ba” among the recordings that helped establish his career.

“Bakit Pa Ba” (Empty) Taglish Version, featuring Lil’ Eddie, is now available on digital music platforms worldwide.