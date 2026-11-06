TikTok Awards Philippines 2026: Davao Conyo, 10 other Filipino creators to represent PH in Bali

Eleven Filipino content creators are set to represent the Philippines at the inaugural TikTok Awards Southeast Asia 2026 after winning their respective categories at the local awards ceremony.

TikTok Philippines recognized the creators during its awards ceremony held at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City on Thursday November 5, celebrating personalities who have made an impact in various fields through their content.

@rosette_adel Among those who attended the TikTok Awards 2026 Gala Press Conference were this year’s nominees in various categories, Charuth, Ayn Bernos, Baus Rufo, “Pitik Queen” Ian Mark Kamangkang, and more. #TikTokAwards | via @rosette_adel https://t.co/9QyWAfgdcd — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) November 6, 2026

Leading the winners was Philip Hernandez, popularly known as Davao Conyo, who took home the Creator of the Year award.

During his speech, Davao Conyo thanked everyone who had supported him throughout his content creation journey, giving special thanks to the Lord.

He cited that this is his first major award, sharing that he is always nominated but never really win.

“Thank you so much for the Creator of the Year – Filipino representative 2026, at saka talagang November niyo binigay ha, so two months ko na lang ito pwede mapagyabang,” he quipped.

“Thank you so much TikTok, umabot ako dito dahil sa lahat ng bumoto. It means so much to me…I would like to thank God, the original creator…” Philip quipped.

@rosette_adel Capping off the celebration, content creator Philip Hernandez, better known as Davao Conyo, was named TikTok Creator of the Year. #TikTokAwards | via @rosette_adel https://t.co/M7eHcZFSBN — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) November 6, 2026

Here is the complete list of the Philippine winners and their respective categories:

Creator of the Year: Davao Conyo (@davaoconyo) – Phillip Te Hernandez

Rising Creator of the Year:Jericho Mark Asis (@eko06004)

Education Creator of the Year:Louise Anne Nagal (@thisislans_)

Sports Creator of the Year: Margaux Nonato (@margauxnonato)

Food Creator of the Year: Juri Imao (@jujumaoo)

Entertainment Creator of the Year: Spencer Serafica (@spencer_serafica)

Beauty & Fashion Creator of the Year: Paula Pelaez (@paupelaez_)

Lifestyle Creator of the Year: Belle Rodolfo (@bellerodolfo)

Popular Video of the Year: “Best Song for Night Run

Challenge” by Jomar Yee @jomaryee

TikTok LIVE Creator of the Year:Ryssi Avila (@imryssi)

TikTok Shop Creator of the Year: Aeriel Jan Tolentino (@aerieljantolentino)

@rosette_adel Also taking the spotlight is the winner of the TikTok Popular Video of the Year Award: Jomar Yee for Best Song for Night Run Challenge. #TikTokAwards | via @rosette_adel https://t.co/8fRpEo71UX — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) November 6, 2026

The winners will advance to the regional competition, where they will represent the country against creators from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The inaugural TikTok Awards Southeast Asia ceremony is scheduled for November 27 in Bali, Indonesia, where the regional winners will be announced.

@rosette_adel These Filipino winners are set to take the regional stage at the TikTok Awards Southeast Asia on November 27, 2026, in Bali, Indonesia. #TikTokAwards | via @rosette_adel https://t.co/VEA5SB3uXN — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) November 6, 2026

TikTok recognizes digital literacy advocates

Aside from the category winners, TikTok Philippines also handed special recognition to personalities who contributed to its “Think Twice” Digital Literacy campaign.

Among those recognized were J. Em Ang, Jacque Manabat, (Riyan Portuguez)Your Millennial Psychologist , Jax Reyes, Kim Atienza and Mona Magno-Veluz (Mighty Magulang).

#ThinkTwice, launched in April last year, is a digital literacy campaign designed to empower Filipinos to become more responsible and mindful of the content they create and share.

Through the initiative, TikTok collaborates with various sectors to encourage credible, meaningful, and truthful conversations about digital well-being. It also reminds users to think critically about the content they post and share and recognize their role in maintaining a safe online space.

The campaign further encourages users to report harmful or misleading content through TikTok’s in-app reporting feature to help prevent the spread of misinformation.

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