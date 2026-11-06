Dennis Trillo calls out party supplier over use of wife’s childhood abuse story in tabloid reproduction

Actor Dennis Trillo questioned a party styling business for using a reproduction of a tabloid front page detailing his wife Jennylyn Mercado’s childhood abuse as part of a 1990s-themed children’s party setup.

In a social media post, Dennis questioned why Party Magic chose to include a reproduction of the tabloid front page as part of its “sari-sari store from the ’90s” themed setup, particularly for a children’s party.

“Hindi ko lang mapigilang mag-react dito, tutal ayaw niyo sumagot sa tawag ko…sige dito tayo mag-usap,” Dennis wrote.

“Party Magic, bakit niyo naman napiling gamitin ito mismong kopya ng tabloid na ito? Sa theme ng children’s party pa ha? Paki-paliwanag please…” he added.

He also clarified that the child featured in the tabloid headline was his wife.

“Sa mga hindi nakakaalam, yung naka-headline na batang binugbog ay yung asawa ko. Tama ba naman na ‘yun pa ang ilagay niyo?” he added.

The business had previously shared a reel showcasing its recreation of a neighborhood sari-sari store inspired by the 1990s.

Among the displayed items was a reproduction of a March 4, 1991, tabloid front page reporting that then three-year-old Jennylyn had been rescued from the alleged cruelty of her stepfather.

Jennylyn is a survivor of childhood physical abuse.

As of writing, the business has yet to publicly respond to Dennis’ post. The reel featuring the party setup also appeared to have been removed, as it could no longer be found on its social media pages.