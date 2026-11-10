‘Iba talaga aura niya’: Angelina Jolie’s NAIA sighting delights Filipinos

Filipinos did a double-take after reports of Hollywood star Angelina Jolie‘s sighting at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) circulated online.

Some social media users posted videos and photos of the award-winning actress in the Philippines, while others shared their experiences of seeing her.

A Threads user claimed that he and the celebrity landed at NAIA Terminal 1 at the same time.

“Angelina Jolie in the house (PHL) Magkakasabay pala kaming lumapag dito sa NAIA T1. Iba talaga aura niya sa personal. Truly lucky to [see] her personally, kahit saglit lang,” Rey wrote on Tuesday, November 10.

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Another Filipino said it was a “privilege” to have welcomed Angelina aboard her flight from Los Angeles to Manila.

“Last night was special! We had the privilege of welcoming Ms. Angelina Jolie aboard our new Airbus A350 flight from LAX to MNL,” Rome G wrote on Tuesday morning.

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Another Filipino claimed that Angelina flew in an “economy-class” seat on her way to the Philippines.

“KASAMA KO SA EROPLANO SI ANGELINA JOLIE, OMG,” a Threads user wrote.

When asked if the celebrity was seated in economy class, the Threads user replied, “YES ECONOMY!!! [Three] rows away lang talaga.”

Economy class is generally the most affordable seating option on a flight.

Another online user also reported Angelina’s arrival, writing: “#AngelinaJolie arrived in NAIA this morning ahead of 2026 ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit.”

🆕 #AngelinaJolie arrived in NAIA this morning ahead of 2026 ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit ♥️ https://t.co/mjZ5esDTBt — D.K. 🍡 (@angeltresjolie_) November 10, 2026

Angelina, also a humanitarian, is in the country as she is set to headline an upcoming regional summit in Manila centered on inclusive growth.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Inclusive Growth Summit will be held on November 11 and gather leaders from the business, government, civil society and philanthropy sectors.

Angelina will join Cambodian filmmaker Rithy Panh, who co-produced her movie “First They Killed My Father,” for a closing discussion about Panh’s home country. The panel will be moderated by businesswoman Shamina Singh.

The ASEAN Summit brings together heads of state or government from member countries of the ASEAN to discuss and shape regional strategies on economic, political, security and socio-cultural issues.

The Philippines will host the 49th edition of the summit, marking the fifth time the country has hosted the event. — with reports from Philstar.com/Kristofer Purnell