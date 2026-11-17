Raye earns 11 nods including song, record and album of the year

Winners to be announced on February 7

Taylor Swift earns five nominations

— British singer Raye, the artist behind the genre-mixing hit that asks “Where Is My Husband!,” landed at the top of the list of Grammy Award nominees on Monday, ahead of Spanish musician Rosalia and “Choosin’ Texas” artist Ella Langley.

Raye earned 11 Grammy nominations including nods for song and record of the year for “Husband,” and for album of the year for “This Music May Contain Hope.” Rosalia racked up nine nominations, days after she dominated the Latin Grammys with her album “Lux.”

First-time nominee Langley scored seven, as did Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers. Pop megastar Taylor Swift received five.

The selections set up a showdown between the veteran Swift and a new guard for album of the year, the top prize at the music industry’s highest honors. Swift, competing this time with “The Life of a Showgirl,” has taken the trophy a record four times.

Winners will be chosen by roughly 16,000 members of the Recording Academy and announced at a red-carpet ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on February 7. The event will be broadcast live on Walt Disney’s DIS.N ABC and streamed on Disney+ and Hulu.

Besides Raye and Swift, competitors in the album race include Langley with “Dandelion,” Rosalia with “Lux,” Bridgers with “Lost Weekend,” Olivia Dean with “The Art of Loving,” and Rodrigo with “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.” Bruno Mars was the only male artist nominated in the category, for his album “The Romantic.”

“Hope” is the second album from the 29-year-old Raye, who combines elements of pop, jazz, R&B, and more in her music. Her 11 nominations tied Beyonce for the most Grammy nominations in a single year for a woman artist. Rosalia also mixes genres such as flamenco and pop.

“Choosin’ Texas” by country singer Langley was everywhere this year. The song sat at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 27 weeks, breaking a record set by Mariah Carey’s holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Langley also was nominated for best new artist, along with rock band Geese, pop singer Slayyyter, rapper Don Toliver and others.

Kpop sensation BTS declined to submit any music for consideration in protest over a new Asian pop music category. Members of the South Korean band said they did not believe music should be categorized by region.

READ: BTS boycott Grammys over new Asian pop award category

Nominees for best Asian pop performance included Kpop songs “Yes” by Lisa and “Bang Bang” by Ive.

Dolly Parton, the country legend who died in August, received three posthumous nominations.

—Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Lincoln Feast