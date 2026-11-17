BINI member Maloi Ricalde amused netizens on Monday, November 16, after taking to Instagram to celebrate the historic Grammy nominations of P-pop groups BINI and SB19.

“Pinaka-unang Batangueña na na-nominate sa Grammy,” she proudly wrote in her Instagram story.

“EME,” she quipped.

BINI earned a nomination for “Unang Kilig” in the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category at the 69th Grammy Awards.

The group is sharing the historic milestone with fellow P-pop act SB19, which also received a nomination in the same category for its song “VISA.”

The nominations mark the first time P-pop groups have made it to the Grammy nominee list.

BINI and SB19 will compete against fellow nominees BABYMETAL and Polyphia for “Sunset Kiss,” K-pop groups IVE for “BANG BANG” and KiiiKiii for “404 (New Era),” and Japanese singer LiSA for “YES.”

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The Best Asian Pop Music Performance category is a new addition to the Grammy Awards, recognizing outstanding performances in Asian pop music.

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The 69th Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on Feb. 7, 2027, in Los Angeles, California.

—With Janelle Liong