Content creator Davao Conyo expressed relief over the suspension of the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) registration seal badge requirement, while thanking fellow creators who spoke up about the policy.

The content creator, whose real name is Phillip Hernandez, shared his thoughts during his acceptance speech after winning Creator of the Year at the TikTok Awards Philippines 2026 on November 5.

“Nakabuti naman at hindi nila tinuloy kasi sobrang hindi ko rin maintindihan yung instructions nila dun,” he told Interaksyon.

He also expressed appreciation for content creators who raised concerns about the requirement, saying taxpayers should understand the policies they are expected to follow.

“I mean, I feel like, alam mo, I’m just so happy especially sa mga content creators who stood up and parang pinaglaban talaga yung issue na yun,” Hernandez said.

“Kasi, yun nga, yung sabi nila, hindi pwedeng lagi na tayo nakikinig to just comply without truly understanding kung bakit. And yun, thank you so much for doing that,” he added.



The BIR announced on October 26 that it was suspending the mandatory online posting of its Registration Seal Badge and the October 31 compliance deadline until further notice.

READ: BIR pauses seal badge rule for online sellers, creators

The decision followed concerns from online sellers, content creators and other taxpayers regarding data privacy, technical difficulties and the scope of the requirement.

The badge was introduced as an alternative to displaying the full Certificate of Registration (COR) on online platforms. Under the suspension, taxpayers may still display their badges voluntarily, and no penalties will be imposed solely for failing to post them.

Hernandez, meanwhile, was named Creator of the Year at the November 5 ceremony in Makati City, earning a spot among 11 Filipino creators selected to represent the Philippines at the inaugural TikTok Awards Southeast Asia in Bali, Indonesia, on November 27.

READ: TikTok Awards Philippines 2026: Davao Conyo, 10 other Filipino creators to represent PH in Bali