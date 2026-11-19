“Ako ang Bagyo” is now above the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

After making a “landfall” on Spotify’s global charts, rising Filipino artist Shean expressed pride in bringing OPM to the international stage.

“I’m so honored to be one na kaya magrepresent sa country natin sa OPM music,” Shean said.

“I’m really proud na nagagawa natin ito ngayon [at] sana magpatuloy lang na magpatuloy,” he added.

Shean’s “Ako ang Bagyo” peaked at No. 59 on November 7 before settling at No. 84 as of November 16, garnering around 1.5 million streams in a single day. The song has remained on Spotify’s global chart for 22 consecutive days, based on the platform’s rankings.

Inspired by the singer-songwriter’s personal experience with unrequited love, the track has also held the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s Philippine chart for two weeks.

Released on October 2, the song has since amassed more than 40 million streams on the platform.

Before becoming a chart-topping hit, however, “Ako ang Bagyo” went through its share of creative challenges.

Shean shared that writing and composing the song came with both fun and difficult moments. For the singer-songwriter, finding the right bridge was the most rewarding part of the creative process.

“I think two or three days bago ko nahanap yung bridge, and for me, ayun ‘yung best thing nung nahanap ko yung melody ng bridge,” he said.

“I feel like ayun ‘yung best part kasi sabi ko ‘Ohh maganda siya, maganda siya, magugustuhan nila ito,’” he added, recalling how he thought his small TikTok following at the time would like the song.

However, Shean and his team experienced burnout while completing the track. They went through two or three producers before arriving at the final version of the song. Yet, the sun always shines after a storm.

“Finally, nung nagawa na po namin ‘yung last version, ‘yung reaction ko na lang po hindi na po ako tumalon-talon sa saya,” he added.

“Sabi ko na lang ‘Oh my God, ang sakit niya. Kawawa ang mga fans na makikinig dahil masasaktan sila,” Shean said.

Shean is also set to release more original songs and stage his first-ever solo concert, “Pag-ibig sa Sama ng Panahon,” on Dec.18, 2026, at the Music Museum in San Juan City.