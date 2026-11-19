Two decades after its original theatrical run, “Zsazsa Zaturnnah” is getting ready for another “parteeeh” as the beloved musical returns to the stage in April 2027.

Titled “Zsazsa Zaturnnah Ze Parteeeh!”, the 20th-anniversary production will bring back a familiar face in the titular role, introduce a new lineup of performers and offer audiences a refreshed theatrical experience.

Based on Carlo Vergara’s beloved graphic novel, the musical follows Ada, a gay salon owner whose life takes an extraordinary turn after swallowing a mysterious stone that transforms him into the superheroine Zsazsa Zaturnnah.

Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming production:

Kim Molina is ready to wear the red wig again

Returning to the titular role is none other than award-winning actress, singer and theater powerhouse Kim Molina.

Kim is no stranger to the red wig. She first played the superheroine in the 2023 production of “Zsazsa Zaturnnah the Musical… ‘Yun Lang!”, a performance that earned her the LEAF Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Known for her vocal prowess and killer comic timing, Molina is ready to bring even more depth, vulnerability and humor to the role.

As director Chris Millado points out, Zsazsa’s charm lies in the contrast of a demure, “pa-virgin” parlorista trapped inside a Miss Universe-level, cup-D body.

“It takes Kim Molina to make the babaeng bakla fly… er… jump again,” Millado jokes.

For Kim, stepping back into Zsazsa’s heels is also a dream. Even as she navigates major life milestones, including her recent marriage to longtime partner Jerald Napoles, she remains committed to the stage. In a fun connection to the musical’s history, Jerald played the “macho dancer angel” in the original 2006 run.

A new lineup of performers

While Kim is reprising her role, the anniversary production will introduce a new group of performers to Vergara’s colorful universe.

The announced cast includes Nar Cabico as Ada, the gay beauty salon owner who transforms into Zsazsa after swallowing a mysterious stone; Esteban Mara as Dodong, Ada’s handsome love interest; Shiela Valderrama as the villainous Queen Femina, leader of the Amazonistas; and Almond Volante as Didi, Ada’s trusty sidekick.

Meanwhile, character Britney will be shared by Ineomi Gonzales and Kakai Bautista.

Meanwhile, the role of Britney will be shared by Ineomi Gonzales and Kakai Bautista.

The producers also teased that more casting announcements are on the way, following auditions that drew an exceptionally talented pool of performers with singing, acting and dancing abilities.

A different theatrical experience for a 20-year milestone

While the production marks two decades since the musical’s original staging, the upcoming revival is also introducing changes to give audiences a different theatrical experience.

Producer and Wishbone Collective president Chris Cahilig said “Zsazsa Zaturnnah Ze Parteeeh!” will move away from the traditional theater setup and take over Shooting Gallery, a black box studio in Makati.

The creative team is building the venue from the ground up, bringing in its own seating, trusses and lighting equipment. This gives the production greater flexibility in designing the space and creating an immersive experience for theatergoers.

For Cahilig, the challenge is to make the anniversary staging more than a return to a familiar story. The team wants to raise the bar visually and theatrically, giving audiences a production that feels fresh, memorable and worthy of the musical’s 20-year milestone.

“This is a very different musical altogether,” Cahilig said, describing the team’s efforts to make the show a distinct and more visually compelling experience.

The revival will also introduce a new song composed specifically for the 20th-anniversary staging, adding another element to the musical’s return.

The preparations: Abs, stunts and ‘noodles’

Playing a superheroine with superhuman strength takes more than a red wig and a transformation stone. Molina and Valderrama shared that they have been physically preparing for their respective roles for months.

Their regimen includes strict meal plans, strength training, as well as mental and vocal conditioning in preparation for the production’s demanding sequences.

Valderrama joked that the two leading ladies would sometimes text each other in the middle of the night to remind one another: “We need to have abs for the show!”

While the cast and creative team are keeping the actual stunts and choreography under wraps, audiences can expect high-energy, action-packed sequences.

The cast also offered a playful hint at what audiences might see onstage. When one of the interviewees asked whether the “noodles” were ready, Mara, who plays Dodong, replied, “Niluluto pa.” He then teased, “Braso pa lang muna,” seemingly playing along with the suggestion of possible skin-baring scenes.

“Zsazsa Zaturnnah Ze Parteeeh!” is scheduled to open on April 2, 2027, at Shooting Gallery in Makati.

The production is set to run for 45 shows through May. Given the enduring popularity of the material, the producers said they are prepared to accommodate possible extensions should audience demand warrant additional performances.