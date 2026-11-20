Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh is set to visit the Philippines for a promotional tour of her upcoming sci-fi series “Blade Runner 2099.”

Prime Video announced on Friday, November 20, that Michelle will meet with Philippine and Asia-Pacific (APAC) media and influencers for exclusive interviews and a special screening of the series ahead of its global premiere on November 25.

Michelle plays Olwen, a Replicant nearing the end of her life, in the limited series set 50 years after the events of “Blade Runner 2049.”

She stars alongside Hunter Schafer, who portrays Cora, a fugitive forced to assume one last identity as a Blade Runner in an attempt to escape her pursuers.

The story follows Cora as she partners with Olwen to track down a runaway whose secrets could threaten the future of Los Angeles.

The series also features Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, and Matthew Needham.

“Blade Runner 2099,”created by showrunner and executive producer Silka Luisa, expands the franchise’s science-fiction universe through themes of identity, humanity and survival.

Ridley Scott, along with Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, is among the series’ executive producers. Jonathan van Tulleken, known for directing episodes of “Shōgun,” helmed the first two episodes and also serves as an executive producer.

All eight episodes of “Blade Runner 2099” will be available on Prime Video beginning November 25, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.