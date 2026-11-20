“[The] Philippines lost a star.”

This was how supporters of the late actress Jorrybell Agoto reacted to the passing of “Filipiñiana” star, who died following her battle with lymphoma.

The indie actress died on Tuesday, November 17, at the age of 31.

The announcement came just a day after her friends behind “Jorrybell Beats It,” an account dedicated to crowdsourcing funds for her medical expenses, held an acoustic night to help cover the cost of her hospitalization.

In September, it was revealed that the actress was had been confined to the critical care unit at St. Luke’s Hospital, where she was battling a blood cancer that affects the immune system.

Last October, members of the local film community held screenings of her films to help raise funds for her medical expenses.

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) was among those who offered condolences to Jorrybell’s family and friends following her passing.

“Ang iyong kontribusyon sa industriya ng Pelikulang Pilipino ay mananatiling nakatatak sa aming puso. Maraming salamat at paalam, Jorrybell,” the national film agency said.

Other Filipinos also took to social media to pay tribute to the young indie star.

“Was really rooting for Jorrybell Agoto to overcome her battle with cancer for a ton of reasons—one of them is so she can personally witness how a film she’s the lead star of, pulls a historic feat of being the first Filipino film to make the #Oscars shortlist after 37 tries,” Nicol, a voting member of Golden Globes, said.

“We always say gone too soon, but in Jorrybell’s case, [31] years is way too young. What a talent. Rest now, Jorrybell,” he added.

Was really rooting for Jorrybell Agoto to overcome her battle with cancer for a ton of reasons—one of them is so she can personally witness how a film she’s the lead star of, pulls a historic feat of being the first Filipino film to make the #Oscars shortlist after 37 tries. We always say gone too soon, but in Jorrybell’s case, 21 years is way too young. What a talent. Rest now, Jorrybell. — Nicol (@nikowl) November 19, 2026

Filmmaker Arden Rod Cortez shared that Jorrybell had also served as their “acting coach” just this September.

“Sept. 1, kasama pa namin siyang nagsimula ng isang proyekto. Siya ang acting coach. Hindi ko inakalang ito na ang magiging huli niyang pelikula. Nov. 18, tinapos ang shoot na durog kaming lahat. Hanggang ngayon, hanggang bukas, durog na durog,” he wrote.

sept 1, kasama pa namin syang nagsimula ng isang proyekto. sya ang acting coach. hindi ko inakalang ito na ang magiging huli nyang pelikula. nov 18, tinapos ang shoot na durog kaming lahat. hanggang ngayon, hanggang bukas, durog na durog. https://t.co/MSCNI9hYEW — arden rod (@ugh_ardenrod) November 19, 2026

“Truly awful news. As a fan, what saddens me about Jorrybell Agoto’s death is she is on the path to becoming one of our all-time greats, with Filipiñana putting her in the global spotlight, only to be cut short by cruel disease. It hurts to see potential unrealized,” another X user wrote.

“Gutted by this loss. IMO [In my opinion] Jorrybell is one of the finest actresses of this generation and she will be dearly missed,” another Pinoy commented.

“OMG. Rest in power. Major part of Filipiñana’s success was her casting and incredible acting. PH lost a star,” a different X user wrote, adding a sad emoticon.

“Rest in peace, ate Jorrybell. I had the chance to work with her in a really tiny student film and even then, she was just brimming with talent,” another X user wrote, accompanied by the same emoticon.

“Beyond talented, she’s already made a such a big mark in local cinema with her career, and so sweet when I briefly met her… rest in peace,” a different Pinoy commented.

“Thank you, Jorrybell, for dedicating your life to the arts, so that we, as a society, could have a more eclectic and beautiful existence. Ang sakit ng puso. Nawalan ang buong mundo ng isang napakahusay na actress at sobrang bait na tao,” Philippine-based American vlogger “Kuya Kurt” wrote on Facebook.

“Jorybell was my very first kaeksena dito sa PH. Sobrang bait and sweet person at marami akong natunan sa kanya tungkol sa pag-arte. You could see her passion for acting and storytelling. Rest in peace, Jorrybell Agoto, you were just getting started,” he added.

Jorrybell was the lead star of “Filipiñiana,” the Philippines’ official entry to the Oscars 2027 for the “Best International Feature Film” category.

The dark satire film won the Special Jury Award for Creative Vision at the Sundance Film Festival.

Jorrybell played Isabela, a 17-year-old tee girl who works at an elite country club who uncovers secrets about the establishment, her country and her past.

The actress also appeared in “Sisa,” the comeback film of Hilda Koronel, as well as in short films such as “Due Date na ni Judith,” “Primetime Mother” and “Cross My Heart and Hope to Die.”

“Due Date na ni Judith” was a finalist at Gawad Alternatibo, while “Cross My Heart and Hope to Die” received a Gawad Urian nomination.