An old video of Kris Aquino interviewing “Spider-Man” star Andrew Garfield has gone viral, featuring her son Bimby Aqyino making candid remarks that caught his mother off guard.

In 2014, the “Queen of All Media” interviewed the Hollywood actor in Singapore and brought her youngest son along to fulfill his birthday wish of meeting the star of the movie.

At the time, Andrew was promoting “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

During the interview, Kris admitted that she had only watched the first movie “on Sunday,” to which Bimby quipped, “And she was sleeping.”

“Ssh! Don’t! Oh my God!” Kris exclaimed.

“You were sleeping through the first time?” Andrew told her.

Kris clarified that she had watched the movie at home and apologized.

“No, I was watching it at home and sorry, I’ve been working on top… I am going to die!” she said before saying something to her son.

Andrew, meanwhile, clapped his hands together before bursting into laughter.

“But I saw the part two, they showed me thirty minutes and I said, I am just in awe. Maybe because the love story is so much clearer and I’m a girl,” Kris added.

An X user (formerly Twitter) resurfaced the video and expressed amusement at Bimby’s candid remarks, noting how he seemed to have inherited his mother Kris’ candidness.

“Throwback: Bimby exposed his mom, Kris Aquino, in front of Andrew Garfield. Mag-ina nga talaga kayo, HAHAHAHAHA,” the X user commented.

Throwback: Bimby exposed his mom, Kris Aquino, in front of Andrew Garfield 🕷 🕸 Mag-ina nga talaga kayo HAHAHAHAH https://t.co/WEqDnFETez — Lego 🏹 (@TimoteeCaramel) November 18, 2026

The post has garnered 22,000 likes, 1,900 reposts and 41 replies, with other online users also expressing amusement over the video.

“Lokaret na Bimby haha, nagra-rapport ang nanay eh,” another X user commented.

“Mana talaga si Bimb sa kanya no, madaldal din,” another Pinoy wrote.

“Ahahahaha, mag-ina talaga hahaha,” a different X user commented.

“HAHAHAHHAHA, SAAN PA BA MAGMAMANA SI BIMBY? Lol. This is so funny,” another Pinoy wrote.

Kris has long been known for her candid, often unfiltered comments and witty remarks. Her frankness during interviews has become one of her trademarks.

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