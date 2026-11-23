Thirteen Filipino personalities and groups from entertainment, music, sports, television, and the digital world are set to receive their own stars at the Walk of Fame Philippines in Eastwood City, Quezon City, next month.

Leading the roster of this year’s inductees are actress Andrea Brillantes, Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.ap, two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and popular content creator Cong TV.

The German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation recently unveiled its Class of 2026, recognizing individuals and groups whose work and influence have left a mark on their respective fields.

Joining the roster are veteran actor and director Eric Quizon, radio and television program Boys Night Out, television personalities Geleen Eugenio, Jillian Ward, and Kristina Paner, as well as dance group Universal Motion Dancers.

Also receiving recognition are digital personalities Chinkee Tan, Tim Yap, and Wil Dasovich, whose respective platforms have helped expand their reach and influence among Filipino audiences.

Andrea is among the personalities recognized for their contributions to both entertainment and the digital landscape, while Apl.de.ap is being honored for his impact on the international music scene.

Carlos, meanwhile, joins this year’s roster following his historic Olympic victories, which brought global attention to Philippine sports.

Continuing Kuya Germs’ legacy

The Walk of Fame Philippines was established in 2005 by the late Master Showman German “Kuya Germs” Moreno as a tribute to Filipinos who have made significant contributions to entertainment and popular culture.

Following Kuya Germs’ death in January 2016, his son, Federico Moreno, assumed leadership of the foundation in 2017, carrying on his father’s mission of recognizing Filipino talent and achievement.

The German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation is led by chairman Kevin Tan, president Federico Moreno, vice president Alice Eduardo, secretary Jose Miguel Moreno, treasurer Jose Mari Abacan and Public Relations officer Christopher Cahilig.

Its Board of Trustees also includes Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso, John Joseph Nite, Cecilio Pedro and Jose Magsaysay.

When and where to see the new stars

The Class of 2026 will be formally inducted on December 1, at 5:30 p.m. at Eastwood City Walk in Quezon City, where the honorees’ commemorative stars will be unveiled.

The annual ceremony is organized by the German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation in partnership with Megaworld Corporation. It is expected to bring together the inductees, entertainment industry figures, and supporters for the occasion.

Part of the event’s proceeds will also go to the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation (MOWELFUND), continuing the foundation’s support for the organization.