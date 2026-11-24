Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh received a warm welcome from Filipino fans during her visit to Manila for the promotional tour of her upcoming series “Blade Runner 2099.”

RELATED: Michelle Yeoh to visit PH for ‘Blade Runner 2099’ promotional tour

The actress charmed the crowd with a cheerful “Salamat po!” as she thanked attendees for taking the time to join the event on Monday, November 23.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been back to Manila, but I wish I’ve been back here earlier, because I’m coming back again, and again and again.” Michelle Yeoh thanked Filipinos for the warm welcome, even charming the crowd with a cheerful “Salamat po!” during her 🇵🇭 visit. https://t.co/e17YSTxL2Z | via @rosette_adel — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) November 23, 2026

Ahead of the special screening of the highly anticipated series, Michelle warmly engaged with Filipino fans, making time for selfies, autographs and heart gestures.

@primevideoph @PrimeVideo @rosette_adel IN VIDEOS: Michelle Yeoh warmly engages with Filipino fans, making time for selfies, autographs and heart gestures ahead of the special screening of the highly anticipated series, #BladeRunner2099. https://t.co/0mMcv7Jeyr | via @rosette_adel — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) November 24, 2026

The red carpet also drew Filipino fans, while the special screening was attended by local celebrities, filmmakers, members of the media and internet personalities.

Among those who met Michelle were Filipino actors Dennis Trillo, Jodi Sta. Maria, Angel Aquino, Barbie Forteza and Denise Laurel, as well as director Jun Lana. Actress Iza Calzado, meanwhile, hosted the event.

“Thank you for such an incredibly warm welcome. It’s been a long time since I’ve been back to Manila, but I wish I’d been back here earlier because I’m coming back again and again and again,” Michelle said.

She also acknowledged attendees for taking time away from their families and other commitments to be part of the event.

“Thank you for taking time away from your family, doing important things and making this event so important and being here for me. I truly appreciate it,” she added.

Michelle also shared that she was enjoying her stay in the Philippines.

When told that Filipinos hoped she was having a good time in the Philippines, the actress replied, “I am and I am with my husband, advocating for road safety here. You need it, ok,” she quipped.

Michelle’s husband, Jean Todt, is a road safety advocate.

In “Blade Runner 2099,” Michelle portrays Olwen, a Replicant nearing the end of her life.

The series is set 50 years after the events of “Blade Runner 2049.” It follows Olwen and Cora, played by Hunter Schafer, as they become involved in a mystery that could threaten the future of Los Angeles.

All eight episodes of “Blade Runner 2099” are set to premiere on Prime Video on November 25.