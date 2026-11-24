Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh hopes Filipino audiences will take away a message of kindness, compassion and humanity from her upcoming sci-fi series “Blade Runner 2099.”

During the show’s promotional tour at Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City on Monday, November 23, Michelle was asked what she hopes Filipino viewers would discover through the story of her character, Olwen.

The actress highlighted the importance of embracing humanity, treating others with kindness, and learning to live together despite their differences.

“Filipinos are very encouraged about humanity, what it is to be a human being who’s full of kindness, compassion. That is what we should continue to strive to be,” Michelle said.

“We want to continue to thrive, but we have to learn to live together, work together, communicate with each other, always with kindness and compassion,” she added.

Her message of compassion and understanding also reflects the broader themes of humanity explored in the series, which examines what it means to be human in a world where the lines between humans and Replicants are increasingly blurred.

Michelle stars as Olwen, a Replicant nearing the end of her life, in the upcoming series.

Taking place five decades after the events of “Blade Runner 2049,” the story follows Olwen and Cora, played by Hunter Schafer, as they become entangled in a mystery that could threaten the future of Los Angeles.

The eight-episode series is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 25.

Michelle’s Manila visit also included a special screening at Shangri-La Plaza Red Carpet Cinemas, where she met Filipino fans and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome she received.

“I’m coming back again and again and again,” she said.

READ: Michelle Yeoh grateful for warm Filipino welcome: ‘I’m coming back again and again’ | Michelle Yeoh to visit PH for ‘Blade Runner 2099’ promotional tour