Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh has called for greater Asian representation in the entertainment industry, stressing the importance of challenging stereotypes and encouraging more Asians to tell their own stories on screen.

During her visit to Manila for the promotional tour of her upcoming sci-fi series “Blade Runner 2099,” Michelle reiterated that representation remains an important part of making the entertainment industry more inclusive.

READ: Michelle Yeoh hopes Filipinos take away message of kindness, compassion from ‘Blade Runner 2099’

“Oh, I have been fighting, not fighting, I’ve been working on that forever. I don’t believe in stereotypes, unless the stereotype has hopes and aspirations like a real person. Representation is very important,” she said.

The Malaysian actress emphasized that Asians are an integral part of the global community and should not be left out of stories portrayed in film and television.

“We are so much part of the world, why should we be left out?” she said.

However, Michelle noted that achieving better representation also requires collaboration and stronger storytelling to ensure that more diverse experiences are brought to the screen.

“But we also have to work together. We have to be strong storytellers. The stories are how it’s to tell and we have to put them forward, put them out there,” she added.

Michelle also encouraged aspiring Asian actors and creatives to embrace opportunities in the entertainment industry and not allow fear to hold them back.

“I hope more of you is going to represent our faces. Don’t be fearful of anything, just do it,” she said.

Michelle is in the Philippines for the promotional tour of “Blade Runner 2099,” in which she portrays Olwen, a Replicant nearing the end of her life. The eight-episode series is set 50 years after the events of “Blade Runner 2049” and is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, November 25.

The actress made a special appearance at Shangri-La Plaza Red Carpet Cinemas in Mandaluyong City on Monday, November 23, where she met Filipino fans and attended a special screening of the series.

During the event, Michelle also expressed gratitude for the warm welcome she received from Filipinos, saying she wished she had returned to Manila sooner.

“I’m coming back again and again and again,” she said.

READ: Michelle Yeoh grateful for warm Filipino welcome: ‘I’m coming back again and again’ | Michelle Yeoh to visit PH for ‘Blade Runner 2099’ promotional tour